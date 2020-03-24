Royal Title: Meghan Markle Gets NSFW Nickname During Time With 'Suits'

Since the start of Spring 2020 is fast approaching, the Sussexes have slowly transitioned into their non-royal lives while living in a much peaceful environment in Vancouver Island, Canada.

Following this, Smart Works charity -- a foundation in which Meghan Markle is patron -- has already dropped her royal title and referred to her only as the "The Duchess of Sussex'" from her previous title "Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

This also includes the Association of Commonwealth Universities where they began referring to the 38-year-old former actress as "our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex" instead of "HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

"Meghan Gets S*** Done"

Despite the changes in Meghan's title, a royal commentator has exposed another moniker of the duchess during her pre-royal life.

In Vice's new documentary titled "Vice Versa: Meghan Markle Escaping The Crown," royal commentator Omid Scobie revealed that the former "Suits" star was allegedly called as "Meghan gets s*** done."

Scobie explained that the cast came up with the nickname because of her involvement in charity works. Apparently, the actress turned royal started donating leftover food from the set to the homeless.

This was also confirmed by the "Suits" executive director Brian Harris who said that in one Thanksgiving, "she would bring in all the food...all the turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people."

"Lo and behold, the food was suddenly being loaded into vans and taken into homeless shelters, and that was where the nickname came from the set," the royal commentator added.

"The Lovely Meghan"

In December 2019, the Duchess together with Prince Harry, chose the Toronto-based community shelter St. Felix Centre as one of the 12 charities they wanted the royal watchers to support.

Even before being associated with the British royals, Meghan was an active supporter of the said community center.

The staff from St. Felix Centre claims that the Duchess of Sussex regularly volunteered at the shelter during her time in Canada while filming her TV series.

The community center has also given Meghan a sweet nickname.

"Many people here have fond memories of Duchess Meghan volunteering with us - though we remember her just as 'the lovely Meghan," @StFelixCentre wrote on their Instagram.

St. Felix Centre is supporting the most marginalized and vulnerable members of Toronto's community who are dealing with homelessness and mental health.

Nicknames Of The Royal Family

Aside from Meghan, other members of the royal family have also quite unique nicknames.

For instance, Archie Harrison was fondly called by his parents as "Bubba," while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge call their only daughter, Princess Charlotte as "Lottie."

As for the senior members of the royal family, the Duke of Edinburgh's nickname for his wife, Queen Elizabeth II was "Cabbage."

