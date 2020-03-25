Messy! Rob Kardashian Wants To Ruin Blac Chyna With THIS!

The only guy in the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, Rob Kardashian, is in an ongoing custody battle with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

In January, the reality TV star filed documents in court asking a judge to grant him primary custody of their three-year-old daughter Dream, as he considers Chyna an unfit mother.

While he is still building a case, his lawyers are trying to get testimonies from Chyna's past acquaintances.

According to The Blast, Rob sought the help of Playboy Twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon so he can get sole custody of their daughter.

The Shannon Twins claim that Chyna still uses drugs and parties hard around her children, including her son, King Cairo.

A source told the news portal, "Karissa and Kristina Shannon believe Dream is better off with Kris Jenner and the Kardashians. They feel the right thing to do is tell the truth and make sure Dream is safe."

The twins also claimed that they have information about Blac Chyna's drug use.

The "Girls Next Door" stars previously appeared in an episode of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" spinoff, "Rob & Chyna" back in 2016.

Khloe In Full Support

Rob's sister, Khloe Kardashian, has also joined Team Rob by filing a declaration backing up his allegations that the 31-year-old former stripper often has strangers in her house and is most of the time drunk and intoxicated.

Rob is hoping to land a judgment that sees his ex only having supervised visitation with their daughter.

In the past, Chyna claimed that Rob's battle with depression has left him unable to leave his home and, on occasion, even talked about harming himself.

In an Us Weekly report, a February 18 affidavit stated Chyna's revelations about her ex-boyfriend, saying that Rob has trouble leaving the house, which impacted his ability to spend time with Dream when the child is with her father.

According to the statement, most of the time, Dream goes to places with either a nanny or a family member because Rob is afraid of leaving his home.

However, the sock designer has denied Chyna's accusations in a response filed on February 24, explaining that a past hesitation in going out in public was due to commentary over his image.

"I deny that I have an issue with depression or leaving the house. My family and I are public figures. There was a time when any paparazzi photo of me immediately led to every incessant negative remark about my appearance," Rob said in a statement.

"So yes, for some time. I did not want to subject myself to that; I am not sure why anyone would."

Rob Wants Full Custody

Chyna's filing came weeks after the Kardashian black sheep filed court papers seeking primary custody of Dream, claiming Chyna does drugs with strangers and even has a $600 daily alcohol habit.

Rob claimed that the mother of their child taught Dream to mimic sexual positions such as naked twerking because her mom taught her.

Chyna is reportedly making it unsafe for their daughter to live with her due to her unpredictable behavior.

Rob also said that Chyna uses foul language in front of their daughter, who has then repeatedly used the phrases like, "What the f***" and "b*****," and revealed that Chyna has neglected to care for Dream's hygiene.

