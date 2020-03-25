Swifties Cancels Kim Kardashian Over Kanye's 'Desperate' Attempt To USE Taylor Swift

In the middle of chaos and global anxiety, Kim Kardashian chose to steal the limelight by posting her Twitter rants regarding the four-year-old feud between her husband, Kanye West and pop star Taylor Swift.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star went on a Twitter spree to break her silence regarding the controversial phone call involving Swift and her husband way back 20016.

Kim Kardashian Slams Taylor in her Twitter Rant

In a series of tweets, in which she also posted in her Instagram Stories, the reality star accused the pop star of being insensitive despite the crisis that the whole world is dealing with.

"@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.

The SKIMS founder also claims that she chose to be silent over a couple of days however she feels that there's a need to address the situation.

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist, who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission'....They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word 'bitch' was used without her permission," Kardashian added.

Taylor's Publicist Shuts Down Kim Kardashian

Tree Paine, Taylor's publicist claps back at Kim K and shares her "unedited" original statement.

Paine explained that the rapper turned designer "did not call" her client for approval but asked Taylor for a favor, and that is to "release his single "Famous" on her Twitter account."

The publicist added that the Grammy Award winner declined Kanye's request because it involves a "strong misogynistic message."

She also stressed out that the 30-year-old artist is unaware of the lyrics that go "'I made that bitch famous."

Swifties Cancels Kim Kardashian Over Twitter

The Pennsylvania born pop star's massive fan base went outraged and started to cancel the KKW Beauty founder by creating hashtags such as #KimKardashianIsOver and #KanyeWestIsOver.

With almost 90 million followers, the said hashtags immediately went onto Twitter's trending topics with hundreds of thousands of hate messages to Kim and Kanye West.

Since everything is already out in the open, it seems that the "Out of the Woods" hitmaker was telling the truth the whole time about the leaked phone call.

Of course, an army of Swifties showed their support by launching #TaylorToldTheTruth.

One user posted: "HE LITERALLY BEGGED TAYLOR TO PROMOTE HIM CAUSE HE KNOWS HE CAN'T ACCOMPLISH SUCCESS BY HIMSELF AND THEN HE HAD THE GUT TO CALL HER A BITCH AND SAID THAT HE MADE HER FAMOUS, WE HAVE TO LAUGH CHILE," @swifthadstay mentioned.

Kris Jenner Behind the Leaked Phone Call?

Following this, a conspiracy theory created by fans has circulated over the internet, saying that the Kardashian matriarch was the person behind the resurfaced leaked conversation between Kanye and Taylor.

Fans are pointing fingers at the famous momager, Kris Jenner, as their primary suspect because she is known for capitalizing her children's embarrassing moments for money and fame.

