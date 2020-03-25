Jennifer Lopez Shares Big Secret To Looking Like Her Even At 50

After her iconic performance in the recent Super Bowl halftime, the Grammy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lopez is the living proof that "age is just a number."

Despite her busy schedule, the international pop icon turned entrepreneur has managed to found the secret to a youthful glow.

Advice to Her Younger Self

In her recent interview with ELLE magazine, J.Lo gives her younger self a piece of advice now that she is 50.

"I mean, that's amazing... I'll tell you what I wish I'd known about being 50 when I was younger: It's not over. When I was in my 20s, I don't know what I thought about being 50 except that it was basically just the end."

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" hitmaker shared that she never thought that her career will still be at its peak even beyond her years.

Moreover, J.Lo also points out the advantage of having a lot of experience and knowledge as she gets older.

"I didn't think I'd be in the best shape of my life. I didn't think I'd be able to say that in a way, my career is taking off, even though I've been going for a long time, you know? I have so much experience now. I have the knowledge that, if I use it, it is a huge advantage.

J.Lo Gets Real About Ageism In Hollywood

Although Hollywood has an unrealistic standard in terms of beauty, the "Hustlers" star believes that life never stops after 50. She believes that as a woman gets older, she's more fearless and unafraid to push her limits.

"The narrative women are told is that you're kind of put out to pasture at a certain age. And what I've found is that it's the total opposite. If you keep working hard and pushing yourself, you can be better as a person physically, mentally, emotionally. Stop asking, 'Will I look like that?' and just ask, 'What do I want to do next?' Because you can make it happen, you know? And nobody ever told me that."

J.Lo's Life with Fiance A.Rod

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" artist is currently on a love bubble with fiance Alex Rodriguez.

The power couple announced their engagement last March 2019 after two years of dating.

"She said yes," the former baseball superstar captioned his Instagram while showing her massive engagement ring.

Although it has been a year since the proposal, DSW founder reveals that they are not in a rush to get married.

J.Lo points out that after being married three times, she wanted to take things slow this time.

"But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?" she added

To recall, the "Waiting for Tonight" hitmaker's first marriage was with Ojani Noa in 1998. The two called it quits after 11 months of marriage, followed by her short-lived marriage with Cris that ended in 2002.

Her third was with singer-producer Marc Anthony, who she married in 2004. J.Lo and Marc Anthony both have a twin Max and Emme (12). Sadly, their fairytale relationship ended after three years of marriage.

The former New York Yankees, on the other hand, married Cynthia Scurtis in 2002. A. Rod and her ex-wife shared two daughters, Natasha Alexander (14), and Ella Alexander (10). After six years of marriage, Scurtis filed a divorce, accusing A.Rod of cheating.

