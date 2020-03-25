Furious Cardi B Calls Out Celebrities' VIP Treatment For COVID-19 Testing

Another day, another Cardi B rant. This time, she called out celebrities who are getting tested for the coronavirus.

In an Instagram Live on Wednesday, the 27-year-old rapper talked to her 61 million followers wearing a face mask and pointed out how it is unfair that rich celebrities pay to get tested. She emphasized that majority of the people across the U.S. -- who are experiencing things like shortness of breath, high-grade fever, pneumonia and more -- have been instructed to stay at home instead of going to the hospital to get tested.

Referencing the fact that most of the celebrity carriers have stated they do not have any symptoms, Cardi B said: "The general public, people that work regular jobs, people that get regular paychecks, the middle class, the poor, they not getting treated like the high ones up here, celebrities and everything."

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, continued that most of the people are being told to go home and self-quarantine. However, she mentioned that not everybody has a big house and cannot just stay away from people since a lot of them live in a small apartment with multiple people.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker added that celebrities pay $34,000 or more just to get tested and treated, mentioning that some people do not have enough money for their healthcare.

Although older people who were showcasing symptoms were getting tested, most of them still have to wait days for their results.

The rapper also criticized President Donald Trump for allowing celebrities to get treated quickly even without showing symptoms before members of the general public. She pointed out that the government should be footing the bill for people to get tested and treated for the coronavirus.

Cardi B accused the 73-year-old president of causing confusion over the coronavirus, as well as influencing socio-economic inequalities.

She explained that if number 45, referring to the 45th president of the US, said in his podium that people who do not have symptoms should not get tested because they do not have many kits to screen people, it would not confuse people.

Most celebrities are saying that they are getting tested for the coronavirus despite not feeling anything, and it makes regular people panic because while they have no symptoms. It leads people to be paranoid and scared because they may have gone out one day or have coughed at some point.

Coincidentally, the "I Like It" rapper's comments came after Idris Elba slammed rumors that he was paid to say he has coronavirus -- calling it "such stupidness."

In an Instagram video he posted on March 16, the 47-year-old responded to rumors that it should not be about whether the rich or poor gets it because he believes "everybody should be able to get a test."

The actor said he does not feel privileged because he got a test since he contracted the coronavirus.

"I got a test, but I also got COVID. Does that make me preferential? I don't understand that," Elba added.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first to reveal that they had tested for the virus since they have experienced fatigue, high temperatures, and body aches. The two tested positive.

Other celebrities such as Kris Jenner and Heidi Klum have also been tested for the coronavirus, but their results came back negative.

