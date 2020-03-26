Prince Harry 'Worthless' For Not Being In the Frontline Like Prince William and Kate Middleton

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the 71-year-old Prince Charles has contracted the dreaded coronavirus. Although critics say that the findings have been very shocking, they call the rest of the abled members of the royal family to step up and help keep the monarchy alive.

However, amid all these, Prince Harry is missing. And many are asking: what is he doing to protect the Queen and her monarchy?

Prince Harry's Status

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have used their official social media account to spread information about the coronavirus. They initially posted the guidelines set by the World Health Organization to remind everyone of the proper way of self-isolation to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The royal couple also praised health professionals and the medical staff all over the world for their hard work, especially at the time of a health crisis.

And yet, an Instagram user criticized the couple. One user wrote, "You should be in the frontline like Will and Kate not sitting give your snippets of sympathy for us poor peasants!!!"

Another one said, "We don't need you telling us this. If you can't find something actually helpful to do, please just stay quiet and enjoy your "private lives," off the taxpayer's bill."

Critics call on Harry to help out, especially now that his father, Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus. Because of her age, the Queen is greatly at risk for contracting the infectious disease as well.

Royal experts believe that it is during this difficult time that all the abled members of the royal family should come together and help out.

Taking On The Bigger Role

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took the initiative and used their Instagram account to help raise funds for the coronavirus crisis. They provided a link of the charity to which citizens could send their donations. This is in collaboration with the National Emergencies Trust who is helping the most affected citizens because of this outbreak.

Kate and William have also spent the last week visiting the staff at NHS 111 to show their support for essential personnel who continue to provide service despite the risk of exposure to the virus.

"The last few days and weeks have been understandingly concerned with the continuing spread of the virus. But it is in times like this that we just realize how much the NHS represents the best of our country and society -- people from all walks of life are putting together resources and skills for the common good," William said.

Furthermore, being the third in line to the throne, William emphasized the royal family's expressed heartfelt gratitude for all the staff who continue to work round the clock to provide people the health care that they need.

On the other hand, in a statement, Clarence House said that the Prince of Wales continues to be "in good health," though he has been displaying mild symptoms of the disease. Prince Charles has also been working from home in the past couple of weeks following the government advice to stay indoors and possibly in isolation.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles