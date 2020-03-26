Royal Choice: Prince Harry Ready To Leave Meghan Markle, Son After Prince Charles' Test

Prince Harry may have officially quit as a senior member of the royal family, but he will always be a loving son to Prince Charles, who was recently confirmed to be on the list of the growing number of coronavirus-positive patients in the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday morning, a representative from the House of Clarence told Fox News that the 71-year-old Prince tested positive for coronavirus after displaying mild symptoms, while his wife, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative.

The first in line to the British throne reportedly broke the news to his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, via phone call. Naturally, Charles' sons got worried about their father and wanted to see the Prince of Wales, who is currently in self-isolation in Burnham on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

Prince Harry's Bold Decision

According to reports, the minute the Duke of Sussex found out about his father's condition, he immediately wants to fly back to the United Kingdom.

The 35-year-old Harry is currently in Canada together with his wife, Meghan Markle, and 10-month-old son, Archie. UK media correspondent Neil Sean said that Harry "wanted to return straight away" and leave Meghan and Archie in Canada to see his father.

But Prince Charles stopped his plans and advised him not to travel. The Wales patriarch also assured his sons that he would be fine, and they do not need to worry about him.

While Prince Charles' condition is pretty alarming, the royal reporter said that it actually bought back William and Harry in good terms.

"Harry and William are now on speaking terms again, and this has healed the rift that was ongoing," Sean said as revealed by a palace insider.

"Both brothers have linked with up to Charles via video and joked and made him feel happy that they were together again," he added.

Prince Charles and Camilla's Selfless Act

Although she tested negative from coronavirus, the 72-year-old Camilla insisted on taking care of Prince Charles personally. The couple also trimmed down the royal staff, assisting them while on home quarantine to prevent the virus from spreading.

Additionally, Sean told Fox News that the future king insisted that the National Health Service, doctors, and other health workers should focus on other people with far worse conditions than himself.

While on recovery, the second in line to the throne and his wife Kate Middleton will be taking over all major royal duties.

Queen Elizabeth's Condition

After House of Clarence confirmed that Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19, people's naturally shifted their worry to Queen Elizabeth II, who is said to have been in contact with Charles a few days before he confirmed the status of his health.

According to a palace spokesperson, the 93-year-old monarch remains to be in perfect and healthy condition despite her son, and one of the royal staff has recently acquired the virus.

"Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of the 12th of March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Sean said that while the queen is worried as any mother would be, she manage to keep in touch with Charles through a video call.

