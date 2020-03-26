Quarantine Effect? Swifties Attack Kim Kardashian For an Innocent Question

It has been almost a week since the extended version of Taylor Swift and Kanye West's phone conversation resurfaced on the internet, but Swifties got no chill and it looks like they will not show mercy to Kim Kardashian anytime soon.

Just like the majority of the population, Kim Kardashian and her family are also stuck at home these past few days observing home quarantine amid the health crisis brought by the coronavirus.

Being a mom to four kids, the 39-year-old reality star may have ran out of ideas to keep her children entertained and busy while staying indoors 24/7. So being the social media queen that she is, Kim took to Twitter and asked her 64.4 million followers for some suggestion of fun ideas to do at home with kids.

"What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained???" Kim wrote alongside a photo of their complete family.

In the photo, the West patriarch seems focused on the television together with 6-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, and 2-year-old Chicago. Meanwhile, Mommy Kim feels herself in the selfie shot, while cradling the 10-month-old Psalm.

"As a family, we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!" Kim added.

Savage Suggestions

But instead of getting indoor activity ideas, Twitter users flooded the KKW Beauty mogul with nasty suggestions. Instead of receiving fun home activities for kids, Kim received massive wrath from Taylor's fans.

"Watch 'Miss Americana' or 'Reputation Stadium Tour' to see the woman who ended your career without having to move a finger, you won't regret," one Twitter user wrote.

"Try illegally recording phone calls and editing them," another one commented with thumbs up.

Meanwhile, some fans suggested Mommy Kim teach her kids the value of honesty and properly apologizing and owning up their mistakes.

"Maybe discuss with the consequences of lying and how important it is to tell people the truth. You know, set the example, never mind," one follower commented.

"Teaching them how to tell the truth and apologize after they lie is a fun game," another one added.

Most of the replies also suggested the mother-of-four to use her free time to draft an apology letter, call Taylor to apologize, and never record the conversation. Savage!

KimYe Feud Version 3.0

These past few days have been a pretty intense social media exchange between Taylor and Kim.

After the leaked footage went viral, Taylor took to her Instagram Story to throw shade on Kim and Kanye about "that call," which she described as illegally recorded, edited, and manipulated to put her, her family, and fans to hell for four years.

While Taylor did not directly name Kim and Kanye on her shady Instagram Story entry, Kanye's wife clapped back by posting a lengthy social media rant calling Taylor a liar and defending herself from the "edited claims." She also defended Kanye for his right to document the behind-the-scenes of the making of his album.

Some celebrities did not exclude themselves from the narrative. Taylor's publicist, Todrick Hall, and Azealia Banks sided on Taylor, while Kim's sisters Khloe and Kendal showed their support for her.

