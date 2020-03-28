Real Score Between Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott: 'Hooking Up' And NOT Exclusive

It's been a great distress to all Kylie Jenner fans after she and her baby daddy broke up in October 2019.

Although the former couple has decided to continue their lives separately, rumors regarding their on-again-off-again relationship continue to circulate.

So Are They Officially Back Together?

Per HollywoodLife, a source told the outlet that the beauty mogul and rapper Travis Scott are not in an "exclusive relationship."

"Kylie & Travis have a really strong connection and continue that but they don't consider themselves in an exclusive relationship at this time and are currently hooking up but nothing more."

The source also added that the two are great co-parents to their daughter Stormi.

"They have so much love and respect for one another but they seem to want different things long term. Kylie's family understands this and supports her and they'll always love and include Travis on things because they consider him family. They don't fight and they get along great especially for the sake of (their 2-year-old daughter) Stormi."

With Scott's relationship with his ex-girlfriend's family, the source cited that the 22-year-old self-made billionaire is "not looking for anyone else at this time to be with," but the Kardashian - Jenner matriarch wants to see her daughter explore and live life to the fullest now that she's still young.

The Real Score Between Travis Scott and Kylie

Jenner last spoke about the real score between her and the 27-year-old "Highest in the Room" artist in her interview for the March 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder admits that they both have a "great relationship"-- more like best friends to be exact.

She also shared that she wanted to be a hands-on mom to her daughter, just like what her parents were with them.

Mason Disick Spilled the Tea

One of Kardashian's claim to fame is stirring controversy between the members of their family.

Just recently, Kourtney's eldest son Mason, whom she shares with her ex-husband Scott, spilled the tea between her aunt's current love life.

In his Instagram live session, the 10-year-old revealed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not back together despite igniting rumors indicating they are an official couple again.

Following his bombshell confirmation, Mason's account has been deleted by her mom.

"He started an Instagram yesterday and he didn't ask us," the 40-year-old reality star said during an Instagram Live interview with Poosh. "I did delete it because Scott and I felt like- he's 10. I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's 13," she added.

Hotline Bling-ing With Drake?

Before Mason's revelation, Kylie was rumored to be dating the R&B crooner Drake.

The self-made billionaire and Drake were spotted at the same venue and were photographed leaving the Santa Monica hangout Shorebar together while keeping things low key as they exit out of the bar.

Moreover, the reality star was also joined by her sister, Kendall together with model Winnie Harlow and Kylie's BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou.

