Burn! Stephen Curry, Ayesha Find Perfect Way To Spend Quarantine Time

Ayesha Curry and husband basketball superstar Stephen Curry are doing their best to stay positive despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. While they are at home spending a lot of time together, the power couple has also found a great way to stay fit and healthy.

Stepping Up Amid The Virus

While it may be tempting to just "Netflix and Chill," Stephen and Ayesha have another thing on their mind. The power couple has found a great way to spend time together while keeping up with their goal of staying healthy at this time of the pandemic.

The two have put together a combination of sweat-inducing workouts that can be done at the comforts of their home. Their routine includes 7-mile bike rides, intense squats, and a lot more.

The 31-year old host and 32-year old basketball star are not letting the quarantine stop them from working out. The brunette beauty posted several videos of them while running the machine and breaking a sweat doing squats.

"Done. Cool 6.5 mile Burna Boy ride with @tune2tunde on the @onepeloton," Ayesha wrote as a caption on one of the clips where she and her husband could be seen on the move

In another clip, Ayesha was the only one on the video as Stephen was the one holding the camera, filming her while she was engaged in an intense leg workout.

"Squats with an 8lb belt," she wrote in the caption.

They are keeping themselves in tip-top shape and they both look so great!

Praise And Worship Amid The Pandemic

Before Ayesha shared their latest videos online, she hosted "Home and Hallelujah" with Steph. It is a weekly worship service that was done via live stream. It featured several of the friends they shared their faith with as special guests.

On their first episode on March 27, the worship singer Chris Tomlin was one of the guests in their lineup for that night.

"Guys! We planned a worship service with our friends and would love for you to join," Ayesha wrote in the post for their first Livestream.

'We have so many amazing guests who will be shouting joy and spreading hope tomorrow evening. There's so much I could say about how elated I am for this."

Both Ayesha and Steph have been very open about sharing their relationship and their faith through their social media posts. During these difficult times, the world could really use some inspiring posts from people who shower the world with positivity and hope.

It is nice to see that Stephen Curry is spending quality time with his wife Ayesha and the rest of their family. They are using this quarantine to spend as much time together as they could. Their new posts about the two of them getting fit are yet another inspiring idea.

Now, people can stay at home and still be productive. With the exciting new workout ideas from Steph and Ayesha, there is no excuse not to stay fit and healthy.

