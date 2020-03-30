Pregnancy Amid Coronavirus: Amy Schumer Sends Strong Message For All Moms

It is during difficult times like this when people are called to be in solidarity. Amy Schumer sends a strong message to all pregnant moms who are currently on self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A Message From The Heart

The 38-year old comedian may be known for her funny pregnancy quotes, but this time, she is sending moms a real message of concern. In her latest post on Instagram, Schumer paid tribute to all the expectant moms at the time of the pandemic.

"Big nip love to all the pregnant ladies during this time," she posted in her stories on Saturday, March 28.

Amy wrote this as a caption to a black-and-white photo of herself where she can be seen topless while sitting in a hospital room and holding her son, Gene, shortly after giving birth.

Schumer also emphasized that pregnant women are considered persons of concern, too. Although much emphasis is given to children and the elderly, the post was to tell expectant mothers that health officials and people in the community are thinking of their health care needs at this time as well.

The "I Feel Pretty" actress pretty much speaks from firsthand experience. She knows exactly how pregnant women are feeling at the news about the coronavirus pandemic. She and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their son Gene last May after a rather challenging pregnancy.

Schumer was forced to cancel the rest of her scheduled comedy tour at that time because she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. It was a rare pregnancy complication that caused her to be nauseous and to vomit a lot.

As the world battles this health crisis, Amy Schumer's message to pregnant women is a gentle reminder that all will be well in time. Her heartfelt reminder was exactly what expectant mothers needed to keep a positive outlook amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Discovering The Power Of Women

Days after her son Gene was born, Amy Schumer talked about her "take away" from the pregnancy and giving birth.

"Men are cool and whatever, but women are f---king warriors and are capable of anything," she wrote on a social media post back in May 2019.

"I was lucky to have a doula. I don't totally know but what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can," Schumer added.

The "Inside Amy Schumer" star went on to talk about how thankful she was for the team of medical professionals that were there to help her throughout the process of giving birth. She further admitted that hyperemesis made her throw up a lot and it made her feel awful.

"Pilates with strong women and went for walks," she revealed. The comedian admitted that all the strong women who helped her made her the strong mom that she is.

Schumer is currently undergoing IVF treatment for hopefully her second pregnancy. The comedian said that the treatments have made her emotional left her feeling down.

The strong message she sent to pregnant women is the same message that women who are trying to get pregnant need to hear. They are not alone in this, especially not at this time.

