Don't Worry, Trump! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reveal Who Will Pay US Security

Since relocating to the US a few days ago, the talk of the town was about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new security bills.

The two jetted back to the US just after US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that they would be closing the borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Vancouver Island, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been living under the watch and protection of the British security and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which were sponsored by UK taxpayer's money and the Canadian government, respectively.

According to numerous reports, it seemed like the couple wanted to ask Trump for "special help" for security protection since UK taxpayers will no longer be funding their security detail. This, following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

In a tweet by the US president on Sunday, Trump said that the US would not foot the estimated $1 million annual security bill for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US. However, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

However, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess responded to Trump's tweet, saying, "The Duke and Duchess for Sussex have no plans to ask the US government for security resources."

They added, "Privately funded security arrangements have been made."

UK reports say that starting next week, the cost of Meghan and Prince Harry's security will either have to be funded by themselves or his father, Prince Charles.

The news comes after the royal couple prompted an intense backlash over who paid for their Canadian security arrangements before they relocated to Los Angeles.

The statement also comes just days before the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress and the 35-year-old prince are due to step down as senior royals officially.

The two are reportedly actively planning for their post-royal life.

Though Meghan Markle has recently landed a voiceover job with Disney - the narrator for the new documentary "Elephants" that is scheduled for release next month - most of the Duchess' time is spent on planning for their charity.

This includes hiring a top staff from Melinda Gates' organization, Catherine St-Laurent, to oversee and run their upcoming charitable foundation, in connection with the Sussex Royal Foundation.

While it was previously believed that their foundation would go by the name of Sussex Royal, they will have to rethink their brand dramatically.

In February, the couple tried to register "Sussex Royal" as a global trademark for hundreds of items such as clothes, books, activities, education, and social care services.

However, it was reported that they're not allowed to add the word "royal" to their new brand because the couple is no longer working royals, and it will be misleading to allow them to use the word "royal" in any commercial ventures.

According to Page Six, St-Laurent is currently the director of Gates' Pivotal Ventures and has stayed there for nine years.

In an email obtained by Page Six, St-Laurent said, "Beginning next week, I will be acting as Chief of Staff and Executive Director of the new non-profit enterprise for Meghan M and Harry."

A source told Page Six that the parents of one's foundation would break with the traditional charity model.

"Harry and Meghan want to find their way of giving back and new ways to make a change."

