Eminem Proud Of Daughter For Graduating, Having a BF ... And NO BABIES!

Eminem may have been hailed as the greatest rapper of all time, selling millions of albums during his career and establishing himself as the most influential rapper ever. However, he is only proud of one thing: his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers.

In an interview with Mike Tayson's "Hot Boxin'" podcast, the 47-year-old rapper opened up about being a parent, realizing how much his little girl has grown up.

Eminem first introduced his daughter to the world through his 1999 hit song "97 Bonnie & Clyde" from the album "The Slim Shady LP." The rapper shares Hailie with his estranged wife, Kim Scott.

During the March 18 episode of his good friend's podcast, Eminem (born as Marshal Mathers) said that he is especially proud of how Hailie has become over the years.

"No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she's doing good," Eminem said.

The rapper could not express how proud he is with his 24-year-old daughter, who graduated at Chippewa Valley High School and Michigan State University with a degree in psychology.

"She made me proud for sure. She's graduated from college. 3.9 [GPA]. It's crazy," he added.

Eminem's Biggest Accomplishment

Aside from her biological daughter, Eminem said he is also proud of raising two other girls whom he treated like his own daughter.

"I have a niece that I have helped raise, too, that's pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26, and I have a younger one that's 17 now," the rapper said, referring to Whitney and Alaina.

According to reports, the 26-year-old Alaina Marie Mathers is the daughter of Kim's twin sister, Dawn Scott. At an early age, Kim and Eminem took care of Aliana due to her mother's struggles with drugs.

The 17-year-old Whitney Scott, on the other hand, was Kim's daughter from another man named Eric Hartter. But since Whitney's biological father is out of the picture and Kim has been in and out jail, Eminem also took care of her.

"So, when I think about my accomplishments, that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is that - is being able to raise kids," Eminem added.

Raising Humble Kids

During the same interview, Eminem told Tyson that while success did not come easy while raising his kids, he is also proud of keeping the girls grounded despite the celebrity status he has as a famous rapper.

"It's important to keep your kids grounded when they're in a situation like I have, it's very important," Eminem said.

The rapper explained that people might think that money can't buy happiness, but he believes the other way around. Eminem said that people should also do right on the inside, otherwise none of the fame and fortune matters.

One good example of how the rapper raised Hailie is the fact that her daughter is staying indoors and observing self-isolation in the middle of a global health crisis brought by the novel coronavirus.

Hailie has been keeping her followers updated with the quarantine activities through her Instagram account and setting a good example to stay at home.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles