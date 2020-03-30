Prince Charles Makes MASSIVE Improvement After Coronavirus Positive Test

The Clarence House has confirmed that Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is now out of self-quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, it was revealed that the Prince of Wales was diagnosed with the dreaded virus after showing mild symptoms.

The 71-year-old royal was then transferred to his Birkhall residence in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, Scotland to undergo his much needed medication.

One week after a series of consultations with his doctor, the royal has shown massive improvement and is now out of self-isolation. The Clarence House mentioned that Prince Charles will resume meetings and take exercise in line with government and medical protocol.

Meanwhile, his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles -- who was previously tested negative -- will remain in self-quarantine and will be monitored until the end of the week.

Prince Charles in "Good Spirits"

Moreover, it was previously reported that the heir to the throne remains in "good spirits" and continues to be productive at work while in his quarantine period.

According to Royal Editor at Large, Omid Scobie, the same source also revealed that Prince Charles "is said to be overwhelmed at the support he has received from well-wishers who have already sent hundreds of get-well-soon cards and digital messages."

Long Live The Queen

As for Her Majesty the Queen, after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive just days ago, concerns over the health and saftey 93-year-old head of the monarchy increase.

Buckingham Palace released a statement reassuring that the Queen remains "in good health" while at her private residence at Windsor Castle together with husband, Prince Philip.

"HMQ remains in good health. The Queen last saw the PM on the 11th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare. We will not be commenting further."

Meanwhile, since work needs to continue, it was reported that the longest-reigning monarch and the Prime Minister both held their weekly Audience through telephone.

"The Queen held her weekly Audience with the Prime Minister today by telephone. Her Majesty - pictured this evening at Windsor Castle - has held a weekly Audience with her Prime Minister throughout her reign." the RoyalFamily wrote on Instagram.

PM Johnson, on the other hand, shared a video message saying that he is currently self-isolating after he experienced mild symptoms such as persistent cough and fever.

"I am working from home, I am self-isolating, and that's entirely the right thing to do," Johnson said on a video posted on his Twitter account.

"Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus," the Prime Minister continued.

Prince William and Kate in Anmer Hall

As for the other members of the royal family, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also under self-imposed quarantine at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, near the Sandringham estate.

The Cambridges are in self-imposed isolation as mandated by the government after announcing a strict "stay-at-home" policy in hope to curb the spread of coronavirus.

