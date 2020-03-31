Royal Clash: Queen Elizabeth II Almost Overshadowed By Prince William, Kate Middleton?

A week ago, Buckingham Palace took an extreme measure to make sure that Queen Elizabeth II is safe from contracting the deadly coronavirus. Her Majesty was immediately sent to Windsor Castle together with her husband, Prince Philip so that the elder royals will be miles away from the center of the outbreak in the United Kingdom.

Together with the news that the 93-year-old monarch will be observing home quarantine at Berkshire is the report that the Queen will also deliver a televised "morale-boosting" address to the nation.

The palace believes that Her Majesty's speech would play a huge role in easing the anxiety of the people panicking over coronavirus. The Queen's nation address also aims to strengthen the public's will during though times like this.

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth indeed sent a message of solidarity to the nation, encouraging the people to stay strong amid the threats of COVID-19. During her speech, the U.K's coronavirus-related death toll already hit 137.

Her Majesty also praised the hard work and bravery of the health workers serving as frontliners and working tirelessly to assist patients hit by the said virus. Queen Elizabeth also assured the public that the royal family is ready to play their role in this ongoing global pandemic.

The Clash

While the Queen's message was done in good faith to uplift the spirit of her people, it is only a few days ago when it was revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton's support move had to take a sideline to give way to Her Majesty's moment.

Speaking through an episode of the podcast called "The Royal Rota," ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson revealed that the press had to delay reporting Kate and William's engagement to avoid overshadowing the Queen's message.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly visited a National Health Services center in South London to show their support to the frontline workers.

However, the royal experts revealed that it was only on Friday that reports are allowed to release in fears that it might clash with the Queen's important message.

"Kate and William's visit happened last Thursday, but we couldn't report on it until last Friday," Robinson told the podcast listeners.

"If you remember last Thursday was the day that the Queen gave her message of solidarity to the nation. I think the timing was so important. If they had put out the Kate and William visit that day, there could have been a real clash," she added.

Apparently, the Palace "didn't want anything to overshadow the Queen's message."

During Kate and William's visit at NHS, the 37-year-old Duke expressed gratitude to the health workers, who, according to him, are "pulling together for the common good" and doing their best for the country.

Amid the dangers of coronavirus, the Cambridges observe strict health protocol during their engagement by avoiding handshake, observing social distancing, and using hand sanitizers from time to time.

