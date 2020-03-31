Piers Morgan Fed Up Talking About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: 'I'm So Done With Them!'

Piers Morgan is so done with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple officially steps down as senior members of the royal family.

The 55-year-old veteran broadcaster has been known to be the fiercest critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. His tirades against the couple intensify after they made a bombshell announcement in early January to quit their role as senior royals.

For some reason, Piers is especially critical with his commentaries about the former "Suits" actress. He once referred to the Duchess as a slight "social climber" and utterly disgraceful"

Morgan also criticized Meghan and Harry for "profiting off" Princess Diana's death.

But now that the couple is only a few days away from the so-called "Megxit," it looks like their number one critic is also about to prevent himself from lambasting Meghan and Harry.

"I'm So Done With Them!"

On Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain, Piers publicly announced that he no longer wants to talk about anything that has to do with Meghan and Harry and wants to focus his attention on the current health crisis faced by the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.

The host specifically lost his cool over the Sussexes when the program's showbiz correspondent Ross King diverted the conversation about Meghan and Harry's security bill issues while in the United States.

The U.S. correspondent is supposed to talk about how the global pandemic is impacting America, but he changed his focus and started talking about U.S. President Donald Trump's security issues with Meghan and Harry.

Piers was not pleased with the shift of direction of the conversation and said that he was done talking about the royal couple.

"You lost me at Meghan and Harry," the irate host said.

"I'm so done with them right now. I don't want to hear a peep out of them until this is over," Piers added, talking about the global pandemic brought by COVID-19.

Meghan and Harry's number one critic continued with his rant, saying he does not care about the couple's Hollywood life.

"I care about what the Royal Family here, who are actually in this country doing their duty and helping us here," Piers said. "I don't really care about the renegades living in Hollywood issuing statements, do you?"

Meghan And Harry vs. Donald Trump

According to reports, Meghan and Harry recently flew to California amid the threat of coronavirus.

When President Trump learned that the high-profile couple is in his territory, he took to Twitter on Sunday to say that the United States will not pay for Meghan and Harry's security team. He made it clear that the royals should fund their own security.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex responded to Trump. Through a spokesperson, the couple said that they have no plans of asking the U.S. government to fund their security resources, as they already made an arrangement and privately funded their security team.

