Royal Shame: Prince Harry Feeling 'Guilty' Because Of THIS!

It is a difficult time for everyone around the world, especially because of the global health crisis. It has become even more challenging for Prince Harry after learning that his father Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A source exclusively told "Us Weekly" that the Duke of Sussex wishes he was with his family in the U.K.

The Wake Up Call Harry Needed

Despite everything that has transpired over the last few weeks, Prince Harry got worried when he learned that his father was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease.

"It was a huge wake-up call for the Prince," the source said. "He is overwhelmed with feelings of guilt for not being closer to home while this is all going on."

The source also said that Prince Charles told both his sons Prince William and Prince Harry about his diagnosis over the phone. They were quite emotional.

"During the heartbreaking call, he confessed to feeling beyond helpless, being over 5,000 miles away in L.A," the source claimed.

"Charles tried to calm Harry down by saying that he's OK and that he's only suffering from mild symptoms, which slightly helped put his mind at ease but he's (Harry) is still worried. Harry also admitted that it's hit home that Charles and the Queen aren't going to be around forever."

On Monday, March 30, the Palace announced that Charles is following the strict guidelines of the government concerning COVID-19 patients. The heir to the throne only came out of self-isolation to consult his condition with a medical professional.

The source also revealed that Harry has been trying to regularly contact Prince Charles and the Queen. The eight-hour difference, however, has made the calls few and far between.

"The royals are desperately trying to rally together amid the pandemic, which is a huge struggle given that they've been forced to physically separate," the source added.

Moving Forward, Never Looking Back

The 35-year old Prince and his wife Meghan Markle shocked the world with their announcement at the beginning of this year. The couple has decided to take a step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in their desire to live a more private, independent life.

While the couple initially moved to Canada with their son Archie, they have recently relocated to Los Angeles.

On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that their "Sussex Royal" Instagram account would be inactive. On their final post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a message of inspiration to all their followers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"What's more important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic," the couple wrote.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues."

What's next for Harry and Meghan? Their followers will just have to wait and see.

