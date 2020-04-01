Jennifer Garner Not Ready To Introduce Kids To Ben Affleck's New GF -- Here's Why

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are getting more showy about how they feel for each other. After all, the two have recently been spotted on a lot of PDA.

Are they ready to take their relationship to the next level? It looks like Ben's ex-wife does not approve of it yet.

Until The Kids Are Ready

A source close to Garner told Us Weekly that Jennifer Garner does not want her three children with the Oscar-winning actor to meet Ana de Armas just yet. She believes that this is not the right time to make things happen.

In a previous interview, Jennifer Garner said that she was "okay" with her ex-husband dating and having fun again. After all, she admitted that she "doesn't have any say on that."

Although the "Alias" alumna does not have any issues that her ex-husband is already dating someone new, she thinks that their kids will meet his new girl when the time is right.

The former couple is trying their best to co-parent their children. They spend as much time together as a family as they could. Both Jen and Ben have set their differences aside to be there for their children.

"Ben is understanding," the source told Us Weekly. The source added that Ben Affleck will be working closely with Jennifer to prepare their kids to meet Ana.

An insider source said that Jen is more focused on raising the kids alongside their father.

"If Ben reaches a point where he would like the kids to meet his new girl, that becomes a completely different story altogether," the insider furthered.

Both Garner and Affleck have left communication lines between them very open. It is the secret to successfully co-parent their children.

Hopefully, they could work together to prepare their children to meet their father's new girlfriend.

Moving On With Life

Affleck and Garner got married in 2005 and they share three children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8. Their fairytale romance ended in divorce in 2018.

Us Weekly was the first to reveal that the "Pearl Harbor" actress has moved on to dating businessman John Miller. The "Way back" actor, on the other hand, dated Lindsay Shookus, producer of "Saturday Night Live." The latter did not last long and Ben had a fling with "Playboy" model Shauna Sexton before he started dating De Armas.

Affleck and "Knives Out" star met in November 2019 on the set of their movie "Deep Water." They play the role of lovers in the movie, and perhaps that has led them to discover something they like about each other.

The two were first rumored to be dating when they were spotted shopping together in a local mall in her hometown in Cuba. They sparked their relationship rumors when they were caught on PDA while on vacation in Costa Rica.

Neither Ben nor Ana confirmed their relationship. A source told Us exclusively that the pair are already "officially dating."

Is Ana de Armas ready to meet his beau's children? Hopefully, she is when the time is right.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles