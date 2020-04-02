LeBron James Trolling? Lakers Star Once Argued With A Reporter About Motorcycles

It is April Fool's day. On this day, people can say things they do not really mean and be forgiven. Everyone would simply laugh it off and say it is April 1.

In line with this, a reporter detailed his funny encounter with superstar LeBron James, who once trolled him about his motorcycle collection.

Was LeBron James Just Trolling?

It happened back in 2015 when this Los Angeles Lakers power forward was still playing for Cleveland Cavaliers. The other character in the story is Joe Vardon, a Cavs team insider.

In the piece he wrote for The Athletic, Vardon narrated that LeBron trolled him about gifting him with a motorcycle -- one from his personal collection.

As a backstory, Vardon posed a question to James about the safety concerns of riding a motorcycle. It was something that the NBA Champion spoke of in his interview with GQ magazine. James was not very pleased with how Vardon phrased his question.

It was as if he was implying something else.

In his defense, LeBron James quickly answered that he did not actually ride his big bikes.

"I don't ride them, but I own them," LeBron said. "There's a lot of stuff that I own but I don't use. I got a coffee maker, I don't drink coffee. I won four of them, I don't drink coffee."

After his interview, LeBron motioned towards Vardon and asked for his home address. According to LeBron, he was going to send his bikes to Vardon.

The reporter was hesitant to give his address because he thought Lebron was just trying to pull a stunt at him. But he sounded like he was not kidding at all.

"No, I'm serious. What's your address? I'm going to send you the damn bikes," James insisted.

The reporter thought they were both in on the joke and he started to make one. But LeBron soon cut him off.

"Nah, I'm not in the mood to fuck with you right now," he said while throwing some more three-pointers.

"He sounded serious, then. I checked my mailbox for weeks," Vardon admitted.

LeBron James knew exactly what to tell the reporter to shut him out. He definitely had the last laugh at this exchange. He left Vardon with a bit of a cliffhanger and weeks after, a broken heart.

As it turned out, Vardon really did expect the basketball legend to send him his bikes, or at least one of it. It was only after a few weeks of an empty mailbox when Vardon realized that the joke was on him.

A Different Kind Of April Fool's

Amid the worldwide health crisis, people did their share of reminders before April Fool's Day came. Celebrities and ordinary citizens called on to each other not to use the current coronavirus pandemic as a joke.

Others called on people to keep themselves from making other jokes that can be considered uncalled for. This included pregnancy announcements, serious illnesses, and even death.

Sometimes, people take advantage of the day to pull a trick on someone else. This year's April Fool's reminded everyone to be very careful not to fall victim to people who say things they do not really mean.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles