Grave Mistake! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wrong About Megxit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially out of the royal family, but their plans to carve out an independent life are closely analyzed by their critics.

Will they be able to carry out their plans of becoming financially independent? Will they continue helping their charitable organizations? What is the future for Harry and Meghan?

Asking Too Much

When Meghan and Harry made their announcement to step down as members of the royal family in January, it really did not come as a surprise. People knew it was bound to happen, they just do not know when.

After months of being under the intense scrutiny of the British media, the royal couple was pushed a little bit too hard, but they decided to act on it a little bit too soon.

Caitlin Flanagan, an American writer and social critic, looked into the Sussexes and it appears that the Duke and Duchess have asked the queen for too much at too high a price. She believes that the couple tried to haggle so that they would not leave, but they overplayed their hand.

"The Queen valued them, but not at the price they were asking," Flanagan said. "Even though the world has changed a lot, the Queen still believed in what was ideal, foremost among them dignity and duty."

The writer also suggested that Harry and Meghan could have asked the Queen for a unique role when they stepped down, but they did not.

"Everyone would have understood them, considering that they opened up about their struggles of living the royal life in their documentary in October, but they went their own way," Flanagan added.

Did the Queen wish them well? She did, but it came with a price they were not prepared for.

The Price They Paid For

The critic believed that Harry and Meghan initially planned to step back as senior royals to free themselves from media scrutiny. Harry only wanted to live a peaceful and quiet life with his wife and their son.

However, from how they played it, they looked like they were angling towards achieving global fame.

Flanagan wrote, "but everything they planned was focused on making themselves more famous, instead of working on lowering their profile."

Months before their bombshell announcement, Harry and Meghan applied for the trademark of the term "Sussex Royal" on more than 100 goods. It led everyone to think that they were planning to make a profit from it.

"Their whole scheme was dependent on how the public understands that they are essential to the survival of the Royal Family while they continue to work 'independently,'" Flanagan added.

They expected the Queen to stop them and offer them what they wanted to make them stay, but instead, she put down the rules for their exit. The monarch became tough to protect the crown and everything that depended on it.

When everyone started asking how the Queen felt, she made a rare personal statement. Although she expressed her support for Harry and Meghan and their plans for the future, people knew that the Queen's goal was always to protect the monarchy.

The Queen knew exactly how to let Harry and Meghan go. She barred them from using the term "royal" in all their engagements from here on and into the future.

Perhaps the Queen was trying to send a strong message. Why would they continue using "Sussex Royal" or 'royal' in their future engagements when they wanted nothing to do with the royal family, to begin with?

