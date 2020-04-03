Queen's Move: Queen Elizabeth II Takes Rare Step To Help In Coronavirus Crisis

As Britain battled with dramatically increasing cases of the coronavirus, Queen Elizabeth II is set to make a rare address to the nation over the health crisis.

It came after fatalities in the U.K soared to more than 3,000, with confirmed cases rising to 38,000 despite the government's strict implementation of the stay-at-home policy.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reiterated that the instruction to stay indoors is "not a request" but an order as they fear that Brits are not serious with the lockdown regulations.

As the head of the state, Queen Elizabeth II will deliver a special broadcast set at 19:00 GMT on Sunday.

"Her Majesty the Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak," the Buckingham Palace mentioned in an official statement.

The televised address was recorded at Windsor Castle where the 93-year-old monarch is staying alongside the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen's Fifth Televised Nation Address

Furthermore, aside from her annual Christmas Day message, this will be the Queen's fifth televised nation address.

The previously special broadcasts are the 1991 Gulf war, where Queen Elizabeth II encouraged the people to unite and pray that their success will be "as swift as it is certain".

The second taped statement was released on the eve of the funeral of Princess Diana, in 1997, followed by the death of the Queen Mother -- who died in 2002 -- and the Queen Mother's Diamond Jubilee in 2012, during which she expressed that the celebration had "touched her deeply."

Prince Charles Remotely Opened New NHS Nightingale Hospital

While the government pushes its efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the U.K, the heir to the throne continues to work as he remotely opened the new NHS Nightingale hospital at the ExCeL center in London Docklands over the weekend from his Scottish residence in Birkhall.

Moreover, the newly built hospital will cater to 4,000 and 5,000 COVID-19 patients and is complete with ventilators and oxygens.

This is said to be the first time that an individual from the royal family has executed an opening ceremony virtually.

In his statement, Prince Charles recalled undergoing self-isolation in Balmoral estate together with her wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. He also mentioned that he was "one of the lucky ones to have COVID-19 relatively mildly."

"But for some, it will be a much harder journey. I am therefore so relieved that everyone can now have the reassurance that they will receive all the necessary technical care they may need and every chance to return to a normal life," the 71-year-old royal added.

The royal family showed their support for their people after Windsor Castle's Round Tower was lit up in blue to show their gratitude and to lift the spirits of the NHS workers and other frontliners.

"The Round Tower at Windsor Castle turned blue tonight, as we joined the nation to mark our appreciation for all of the UK's key workers. #clapforcarers #thankfulthursday," @TheRoyalFamily captioned.

