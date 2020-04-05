Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Arrested For Aggravated Assault -- Victim Needed Surgery?

Floyd Mayweather's teen daughter, Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather, spent a night behind bars after reportedly stabbing her former boyfriend's baby mama.

In a report released by TMZ, Yaya was arrested on Saturday due to a stabbing incident after an altercation occured between her, rapper NBA Youngboy (her former boyfriend), and a woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs -- who turned out to be the mother of Youngboy's child.

Per court documents, the 19-year-old social media star was taken to Harris County Jail in Texas from Youngboy's home around 1:30 a.m after she has been suspected of aggravated assault.

She later got charged with "felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon."

Yaya, who told the police that she was just defending herself, was released from jail on a $30,000 bond. She will be attending her next court day on Monday.

What Happened To The Baby Mama?

According to Captain Jonathan Zitzmann of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, Jacobs suffered from non-life threatening injuries (stabs in both arms) but still needed to undergo emergency surgery.

Zitzmann added that the emergency medical staff called the police officers after they responded to the 911 call. They reportedly alerted the authorities about the possible altercation as soon as they helped the injured woman and transported her to a hospital.

"I can confirm that one of the witnesses interviewed by police at the scene is named Kentrell," Zitzmann said, referring to Youngboy whose full name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

Later that day, TMZ released a video footage of the victim lying on a stretcher before being put into an ambulance while Youngboy stood nearby while handcuffed.

In addition, the Shade Room posted a photo of Yaya's mugshot on their Instagram account, showing the teen with purple hair with a distressed look on her face.

It has been truly a couple of tough weeks for the 43-year-old boxing icon. He recently lost his uncle and trainer Roger Mayweather and his ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, just days apart before he had to deal with his daughter's mess.

Not The First Legal Case

The family of Mayweathers is no longer stranger to controversies, as even the patriarch dragged himself to multiple legal cases in the past.

In 2002, the boxer started his long history of domestic violence after he pleaded guilty to two counts of battery on the said crime. He also had three other charges -- stalking, obstruction of a police officer, and violation of a protective order -- which are now-long-dismissed.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the mother of Mayweather's eldest daughter, Melissa Brim, was the victim. In a lawsuit she filed, Brim said that Mayweather "swung open a car door, hitting her jaw, pushed her into the car and punched her several times in the face and body."

In November 2003, Floyd was again arrested and charged with two counts of battery for allegedly fighting with two women at a Las Vegas nightclub.

Years later, he spent 90 days in a county jail as part of a plea deal after he received one count of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and two counts of harassments after a confrontation with ex-girlfriend Josie Harris in September 2010.

