Is Adam Levine Ready For Baby #3? Here's His Hilarious Answer!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are happy with the two lovely kids that they have right now. However, it seems they do not want to give them another sibling ... yet.

When the Maroon 5 frontman was asked if they want to have another baby soon, he had the most hilarious reaction.

No Baby #3 Yet

The 41-year old singer revealed that he and his wife Behati are not planning to add another baby to the brood, at least not yet.

The "She Will Be Loved" singer also clarified that they are not expecting at the moment.

"No, she's not currently pregnant," Levine said during his interview with Howard Stern's Sirius XM show.

The Maroon 5 lead singer honestly shared this for a fact.

"I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she'd punch me in the f****** because she's not ready...we're good. We've got two kids," Levine hilariously said..

The gorgeous couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are definitely enjoying their time with their two toddlers. Although people began to speculate that another baby was on the way when a mysterious photo was posted on Behati's Instagram account, it is now clear there is no truth to that.

For what it is worth, the mysterious photo in qustion was a blurry black and white photo that was too difficult to make out. Some fans of the couple mistakenly took it for a sonogram. As it turned out, the photo was an image of the model's sweatpants.

It was sneakily posted by their 3-year-old daughter.

The mom-of-two was quick to clarify that the photo was not a sonogram at all.

"Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol," she wrote on Instagram.

"Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library. I thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy - it's a close up of my black and white splatter sweatpants!"

Perhaps her fans were quick to think it was another pregnancy as prior to the post, the model posted a photo of her baby bump for International Women's Day. Maybe she was thinking about pregnancy, too!

Dealing With A Toddler

Their 3-year-old daughter Dusty may have sparked the pregnancy rumors, but she cannot be blamed alone for the rumors/.

After all, during her interview at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" back in May 2019, the model shared that her husband, Adam, wanted to have five kids.

"I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe three or four would be good. I am backing up, but just by one," Behati said jokingly.

While this beautiful couple may not be expecting a third baby at this time, their followers could not help but look forward to the beautiful children they are going to add to their gorgeous family -- only when they are truly ready!

