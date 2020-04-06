Happy Birthday, RDJ! Robert Downey Jr. Gets Sweet Messages From 'Avengers' Co-Stars

Age 55 never looked so good for one of Hollywood's most versatile performers.

Award-winning actor Robert Downey Jr. celebrated another year in the industry, and he was met with several sweet gestures as his fellow Avengers and MCU co-stars tell the world how awesome RDJ is both on and off the screen.

"Love You 3000" From Captain America

Chris Evans, who plays the titular role of Captain America, proves that their friendship has always been strong. He posted a photo of him and Downey on Instagram with the caption "Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr."

A "Brother, Friend and Supporter"

RDJ's on-screen wife Gwyneth Paltrow greeted the actor on his special day by sharing a photo from her wedding with husband Brad Falchuk in 2018 at her Hamptons estate. It seems that the Goop founder was in shock while RDJ was making a speech at her wedding.

"Before we put this April 4th to bed, I just wish my dear, dear @robertdowneyjr a happy birthday. Here he is, making a toast at our wedding, during which his humor elicited my usual look of pure joy/shock whenever he is near," Paltrow wrote on Instagram.

She also described RDJ as her "brother, friend, and supporter" rolled into one. Moreover, the mother-of-two acknowledged the "Sherlock Holmes" star as the "weirdest comedy writer of all time."

The blonde beauty ended her tribute by encouraging all Marvel fans to greet him on his special day.

The 47-year-old actress and RDJ have worked together since the 2008 blockbuster film "Iron Man," where Paltrow played the role of Pepper Potts and the love interest to Downey Jr's Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Hulk Sends Virtual Hug

Despite millions of people under the government-mandated stay-at-home orders, this did not stop Mark Ruffalo from sending his love and appreciation to the actor on his birthday.

"Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr ️ I love you to life, 3000. It's an honor knowing such a generous and complex man," he wrote on his Instagram as he shared a photo of him being super clingy with RDJ while hugging him from behind as the duo laugh together.

Thanos Sings "Happy BIrthday" to Iron Man

While he may be evil and heartless in Marvel, RDJ's fellow actor Josh Brolin a.k.a the supervillain Thanos took to IG story to sang him a birthday song.

Josh Brolin via Instagram Story#HappyBirthdayRobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/DelNhOFShH — Robert Downey Jr FR (@RDJFrance) April 4, 2020

RDJ Praises Frontliners and Health Workers

The Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning actor used his influence and occasion to pay tribute and show his gratitude to all health workers and other first responders for their tireless support to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"If u don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude...' #mayaangelou #happybirthday #Poet#Activist 1928-2014 It's an honor to share a birthday with this great #woman," Downey Jr. posted via his Instagram a quote from American screenwriter and poet Maya Angelou.

There are more than 300,000 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with over 10,000 death toll. Increased unemployment rates and economic loss have also been brought by the crisis, not just in the U.S but across the globe.

