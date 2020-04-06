Queen Elizabeth Praises PH President Rodrigo Duterte on Coronavirus Fight? The Truth

Queen Elizabeth's speech on the coronavirus pandemic is no doubt inspiring, heartwarming, and soothing amidst the uncertain times. As she addressed the Brits, she made several hopeful comments about triumphing over this coronavirus pandemic.

Not only did she made Britons feel a little bit securer over the future, but she also made people around the world admire her tenacity and resilience, being a beacon of light in such dark times. The pandemic, after all, is affecting over 110 countries, and her speech carries weight not just in the United Kingdom but also in all other countries.



Shortly after her speech; however, a Facebook post has spread about her lambasting the Filipino citizens and praising the Philippine President. In this post, Queen Elizabeth's face during the speech is placed prominently into the picture. Beside the image of her face is a statement in quotation marks that read, "Pres. Duterte is the kind of leader who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way. Filipinos are very fortunate to have him. Seriously, he looked so overworked. He may not be perfect, but he truly loves his country. The Philippines doesn't have the worst government. It has the worst citizens."



Naturally, given that the PH is presently not just experiencing the coronavirus crisis but also a political crisis where some groups of citizens are at arms against the imposed quarantine, the post got shared by those who are committed and supportive of their President.



According to Factrakers, however, this is a fake quote, one of the many already made about President Duterte. In the past, there had been one of Meredith Gray saying essentially the same thing - that Duterte has mad skills in handling Covid-19, and the Filipinos are the worst citizens. Grey is merely a fictional character in the hit series "Grey's Anatomy," so that was an obvious fake.



Also, even without Factrakers reporting on it, anyone who would have tuned in to the speech would know that the Queen certainly did not mention the PH president, let alone any other president of any nation.



She instead made use of the time to uplift the low spirits of the British and mentioned other things the world need to hear (Read: Queen Elizabeth II: 5 Things To Note From Her Majesty's Coronavirus Address).

The speech went quite viral, and has been praised repeatedly for its hopeful content. According to Vogue, it is just the message that the world needs right now. "Together, we are tackling this disease. I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it," she said.



The only time she even mentioned other countries was when she highlighted that this battle is a global one and emphasized the need to cooperate. Only then can this virus be eliminated successfully.

"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor," she said. "Using the great advances and science and our instinctive compassion to heal, we will succeed," she added.



The Queen added that when the time comes, that the virus is gone, the success will be celebrated by each and every person in the world. Right now, everyone should take comfort that even though there are still going to be more challenges, better days will come back. "We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again, we will meet again," she heartwarmingly added.

Check out the viral Facebook post circulating now:

