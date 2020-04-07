Drugged and Raped: Duffy Shares Harrowing Details Of Traumatic Ordeal

Welsh singer Duffy is finally breaking her silence about a dark ordeal in her life.

The 35-year-old artist uploaded an Instagram post in February revealing to the world that she had been "raped, drugged and held captive for weeks" that led her to retreat from the spotlight in subsequent years.

In a 3,600-word life-changing blog post published on Sunday, the artist intended to speak out amid the coronavirus pandemic to serve as a temporary distraction and to give strength to people that they can come out of the darkness.

The last time fans heard from the singer, born Aimee Duffy, was during the release of her second album "Endlessly" in 2010 after her massive success in the 2000s.

Fans across the world had been wondering where exactly she has gone to after that.

Writing on a website called duffywords.com, Duffy revealed that she was drugged at a restaurant on her birthday and was kidnapped. For the next following weeks, she was continuously drugged and raped.

At that time, she was taken to a foreign country.

"I can't remember getting on the plane and coming around in the back of a traveling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room, and the perpetrator returned and raped me," Duffy wrote.

The singer also mentioned that her kidnapper could have disposed of her.

"I could not risk being mishandled, or it is all over the news during my danger. I had to follow what instincts I had," she continued. "I was not the same person for so long."

While being held captive overseas, the singer thought about fleeing her kidnapper whenever he slept. However, she was afraid he would call the authorities on her as a missing person.

But then she and her perpetrator flew back together, and Duffy stayed "calm and as normal as someone could in a situation like that." When she got home, she said she "sat, dazed, like a zombie."

For another four weeks at her own home, she was drugged heavily. However, the singer could not remember if she was raped there, as she only recounted the assault that took place in a foreign country.

The pop star said that she escaped her perpetrator by fleeing "with what little strength" she had. The singer revealed she had relocated five times in only three years as a result of never feeling safe from her captor.

Duffy said that she initially feared to go to the police, but she eventually told a female police officer what happened when someone threatened to out her story.

Aside from the police, Duffy also talked to a psychologist a few months after the attack.

"I was a high risk of suicide in the aftermath," Duffy furthered.

After Duffy's experience, she said that she could not go back to making music and even wanted to change her name and move to another country.

Duffy did not disclose who the perpetrator was or especially when and where the assault happened. But on finally telling her story, the artist wanted to share it because "we are living in a hurting world, and I am no longer ashamed that something deeply hurt me, anymore."

She added that as dark as her stories are, "I do speak from my heart, for my life, and for the life of others, who have suffered the same."

She, however, said that hiding her story from the world for so long was destroying her life and added that she just wanted to be freed of her inner demons.

