Royal Headache: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Facing Instagram War

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveiled their future non-profit organization, they received a wave of backlash from the public and even became the target of online trolls.

As the couple begins the next chapter of their life -- which includes ditching their "Sussex Royal" brand -- Meghan and Harry introduced their new charity called "Archewell."

It was reported recently that the pair filed the application to trademark the name on March 3 in Beverly Hills. Their application covers different items such as clothing, educational materials, stationery, and audiobooks.

"Archewell" Already Taken?

Unfortunately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might face a lot of difficulty getting the username on social media, as there were already several unverified accounts on Instagram carrying the name "Archewell."

One account with the username "Archewell" had only less than a hundred followers and had posted an image of a block of turquoise dated February 28.

An online user commented on the post and said, "Meg and Harry going to take this username," while another one responded, "came to see if someone had claimed the name."

A third user also suggested not to drop the account: "Don't give up the username."

Interestingly, the said social media handle was created before the couple announced "Archewell" to the public.

Inspiration Behind the Name "Archewell"

Meghan and Harry also revealed that their 11-month-old son Archie Harrison served as an inspiration to their organization's name.

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche'-the Greek word meaning 'source of action'. We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name," the couple explained to the Telegraph.

Following this -- after the couple was criticized for their insensitive timing to unveil the foundation -- a statement was released on their behalf saying that they have pushed back the launch due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple explained.

"We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

"Hypocrites" and "Insensitive"

Meghan and Harry were under fire after they revealed their upcoming project while the U.K. is in crisis -- with U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the intensive care unit (ICU) as he battles with COVID-19.

Raging netizens flocked over Twitter to voice out their dismay to the controversial duo.

They called out the couple for their lack of sensitivity to the situation and called them "hypocrites" for using their son for their endeavors.

As of now, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex is following the government imposed stay-at-home order at their secluded compound in Los Angeles, California.

As cited by E!, the couple and their son are "enjoying all the time together" as they exit the royal family and live their lives as non-royals.

