Too Cringey! Kendall Jenner Shows Priceless Reaction Over Kris Jenner's Sex Life

It was a cringeworthy moment for Kendall Jenner when she heard the sex life story of her 64-year-old mom. She did not ask for it, so her reaction was indeed priceless.

The new season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" brought more surprising moments. In its Thursday preview, Kris Jenner was shown continuously blabbing about sex in front of her youngest daughter and Khloe Kardashian.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch began the awkward story by asking Kendall and Khloe if she has lipstick all over her face since she just had "a little make-out session in the car" with her current boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kris added that the steamy session caused her to arrive late at their family lunch.

Kendall's face got even more distorted out of embarrassment after her mother asked them if her shirt looks alright, letting out another bombshell line.

In return, both Kendall and Khloe looked at each other as if they wanted to ask each other if their mother really blurted those words out.

But it did not end there, no thanks to the tiramisu they had on their table. Kris suddenly nicknamed it as "a sex dessert" that she could rub all over her body.

Kris exclaimed, "I cannot stop thinking about sex!"

"Stop saying sex like that," the 35-year-old "Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian" star warned. However, her words seemed to have triggered Kris even more that she screamed the word "sex" in public.

Meanwhile, Khloe explained in her solo interview that though she loves their dynamic with Kris, she just cannot believe that she overshared her sex life while they were having lunch.

"But does my mom overshare? I mean, she's talking about her lipstick being smeared, her mojo. Just, some things, zip it," the socialite went on.

It was surely awkward for Kendall as well, most especially since she is now the only daughter who does not have a kid yet.Her face throughout the conversation also proves how uncomfortable she was!

'KUWTK' Fans Almost Puke!

Though the shameful moment was just a part of the whole picture, a lot of fans took to Twitter to share the same reactions as Kendall and Khloe.

One fan said, "so i was watching keeping up with the kardashians and my dad came in an sat with me and THE MINUTE he came in kris jenner decided to talk about her wanting to fuck her boyfriend omg."

"Kris Jenner's sex life is her business. Could somebody please send her this message. My eyes didn't need to see that. Now I'm uncomfortable. #KUWTK," another one wrote.

It was not the first time Kris had the most embarrassing sex story though.

To recall, the Kardashian matriarch got involved in an alleged "hot tub hookup" with O.J Simpson.

Norman Pardo, Simpson's former manager, exposed that the notorious Simpson confirmed the hookup himself. He even revealed that the steamy and rough moment led to Kris being sent to the hospital.

Kris later revealed that she has sued the The Daily Mail for printing the false report and publishing misinformation. She warned the news company by saying, "Take it down or we're coming after you."

