Royal Truth: Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Did Not Go Back To U.K. Despite Coronavirus

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their 11-month old son Prince Archie are far away from the other members of the royal family. At the time of a world health crisis, the little family is practicing self-isolation in Los Angeles.

All In Self-Isolation

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be concerned about the physical health and well-being of the royal family, they chose to stay in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. The government's advice to practice social distancing and self-isolation at this time is what kept them from going back to the U.K.

Self-isolation due to the coronavirus has kept everyone from being around family. The royal couple just thought it would not matter where they were in the world.

"Naturally Harry and Meghan are worried about his family, but they also know that it really makes no difference where they are right now because they are all in the same boat," a source told Hollywood Life.

"Harry's brother is in the U.K. and he's not seeing their dad or grandmother either," the source continued.

However, Harry seemed to have a change of heart when his father, Prince Charles, made it to the headlines recently. The 71-year old heir to the throne tested positive for the coronavirus. He spent seven days in isolation in Scotland, away from his family.

During their private phone calls, an emotional Harry reportedly expressed his intent to be with his father at that time. But it was not only distance that kept him away. The coronavirus protocol in place also kept the other members of the family -- who were in the U.K. at that time -- away from the Prince of Wales.

Like everyone else in the world, patients with the coronavirus were kept on their own with only medical professionals. Prince Charles was left alone as he recuperated.

The royals were highly encouraged to practice social distancing from each other to help flatten the curve.

Still Family

Although Harry has left the royal family to start a quiet life with his wife Meghan and son Archie, his heart yearns to be with his family back in the U.K.

"Harry is keeping in contact and checking in on his dad and grandma all the time. This wasn't something Harry was prepared for, no one was," the source said. The sourced added that Prince Harry undoubtedly misses his family and wishes he could do something more, but he has accepted that he can't.

"He's doing the right thing and following isolation rules with Meghan and the baby. Although they never could have predicted that their new life would start out like this, they don't regret their decision to move."

Harry and Meghan stayed in Canada for a few months while they were preparing themselves to leave as senior members of the royal family. However, they recently moved to Los Angeles to be with Meghan's mom Doria Ragland before the government temporarily put the whole country in lockdown.

A few hours after they landed on U.S. soil, reports of Meghan landing her first post-royal job with Disney emerged. Apparently, she worked on a documentary about elephants for Disney Plus.

Is this the beginning of something big for Meghan after her stint at the royal palace? Her fans couldn't wait for her to be back where she belongs.

