Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman BIG TIME In 24th Wedding Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been jokingly fighting each other for years. Now, they are back at it again.

An Anniversary Message

Any time is a good time to make fun of Jackman, at least that is what actor Reynolds thought.

The "Wolverine" star recently celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife, and the "Green Lantern" star just had to make a joke out of it.

On Friday, Jackman took it to Instagram to express his heartfelt message for his wife Deborra-Lee Furness for their 24th wedding anniversary.

"These 24 years have been the best in my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better," the actor wrote as a caption to a throwback photo of him and his wife.

"I love you, Debs, with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24".

And yet, Reynolds took the sweet post of an anniversary message to hilariously troll on Hugh. He could not help but leave yet another hilarious comment on Hugh's message.

"Hang in there, Deb," Reynolds teasingly wrote on the comment.

And just like that, their feud is back on!

Their feud began when the "Deadpool" star insisted that Jackman revive his "Wolverine" character so that the two of them can star in a movie together. Their rivalry is obviously just for fun. After all, both actors have spent years making fun of each other on several media platforms and fans just love it.

Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are well-admired actors in Hollywood and their feud only makes them look more adorable to the public.

Just Another Prank

This was not the first time Reynolds made fun of Jackman. In December of 2019, Reynolds called Jackman an "evil person" when he appeared on the news of Jackman's native Australia.

During his appearance on Today Show Australia, Ryan jokingly spoke of what he thought about Hugh.

"I mean, you guys have all been duped. You think he's this benevolent ambassador to your country. People don't realize he's from Winnipeg, Canada," Reynolds said.

"The Proposal" actor also added: "Truth hurts sometimes, it makes your eyes water. Hugh Jackman's a fraud!"

His comment, however, only came as a reaction when Jackman hijacked Reynold's upcoming movie back then, "Free Guy." The "Logan" actor made a joke on Reynolds by photoshopping himself into one of the movie's posters.

"A small edit to make this a much better promotional tool," Jackman wrote.

After trying to make fun of each other whenever they can, the two called for a truce in February of 2019. In their respective social media accounts, both Jackman and Reynolds posted that their feud has come to an end.

Official truce with @realhughjackman ! As a gesture of goodwill, I'm gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can't wait! pic.twitter.com/M91iBBydO7 January 31, 2019

To help mend their "broken relationship," the actors have revealed their plans to make ads for each other's own companies -- Reynolds owns Aviation Gin while Jackman is the brilliant mind behind Laughing Man Coffee.

They only expected themselves to out-do each other.

"Official truce with @realhughjackman!" Ryan Reynolds wrote on the caption of a black and white photo of him and Hugh Jackman smiling as they were shaking their hands.

