Nick Young Comes Out? Swaggy P's True Sexual Orientation Sparks Frenzy!

Nick Young just proved that he does not need to be on the basketball court to make headlines.

This time, the legendary Swaggy P took over the internet by indirectly claiming that he is gay, and netizens went crazy because of it!

On Sunday (April 12), Nick Young's name appeared on Twitter's top trending list after a photo of him holding hands with a man surfaced on the social networking site.

But he did not stop there.

The 34-year-old Swaggy P took another step out of the closet after he left a comment on the same man's picture on Instagram and complimented his "sexy lips."

Now that his out of the NBA, Young seemed to be brave enough to inform the world about him being gay and his preference for men.

Throughout his career, the USC Trojan's star showed nothing but interest on women. In fact, he shares three children -- two sons and a daughter -- with Keonna Green, his high school sweetheart.

Young also had a brief relationship with rapper Iggy Azalea. They got engaged in 2015 but called it quits over a year later after the basketball player got involved in a cheating scandal.

"Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried to rebuild my trust in him - It's become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to," Azalea wrote on Instagram that day. She went on and wished Nick the best though their breakup caused her nothing but a hard time.

Their split came after D'Angelo Russell, Nick's then Lakers teammate, accidentally leaked a video of him bragging about sleeping with other women while dating the rapper.

Since the incident, Nick did not make any dating headlines again -- not until recently.

Teammates, Fans React: Is Nick Young Really Gay?

After the news sparked more rumors, a lot of close friends and fans shared their reactions online.

Jordan Clarkson, Nick's former teammate on the Lakers, seemed to be unsurprised by the news that he shared the viral photo of Swaggy P on Instagram alongside the caption, "what news to you aint news too [sic] me @swaggyp @bearclarkson its ovaaa!!"

One fan wrote, "Nick Young is gay huh? Not surprised. The nigga calls himself "Swaggy P."

"This shit is hilarious but y'all know Nick Young trolling right? That's Jordan Clarkson's brother lmao" another one wrote.

A few hours later, Nick finally shared the story behind the picture and comment by posting a clip from the movie "Don't Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood." He captioned the post: "I was fooling y'all those was joke!!!"

Within four hours, the Instagram update was able to reach over 95,000 views. Some comments expressed how they are still excited to see Nick come out and reveal that he is really gay despite using the clip to express that it was all a joke.

It was not the first time he fueled the rumors about him being gay, though.

Back in 2016, a Reddit user exposed him to the site and disclosed that someone spotted the athlete at a gay bar in West Hollywood.

Nick's true sexual orientation remains a mystery now. But his prank was truly a late entry for April Fool's Day.

