Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional Remembering Kobe Bryant's Final Game: This Is Just Senseless

Three months after the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, Vanessa Bryant penned an emotional tribute to mark the fourth anniversary NBA sendoff of her husband.

In her recent Instagram post, the 37-year-old Bryant matriarch shared Kobe's final game against Utah Jazz.

Vanessa Shares Heartbreaking Post

Vanessa shared how the 41-year-old NBA superstar was dedicated and passionate in his career. She also voiced her deep pain over Kobe and her 13-year-old daughter's "senseless" death.

"My husband worked his ass off for 20 years," Vanessa wrote. "Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for the lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls' lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement."

Vanessa continued her post as she listed his husband's achievements and the birth of their two daughters Bianka (3) and Capri (9 months).

"We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna's basketball team at that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy."

She ended her post as she recalled the last day she saw the two and wished "she could go back" in time and spend another "normal game on January 26."

"Life truly isn't fair. This is just senseless," Vanessa emotionally added.

Mamba Day

In 1996, Kobe made his NBA debut with the Los Angeles Lakers. After 20 years, the legend took his final bow and played his last game on April 13, 2016.

This is also called "Mamba Day" in celebration of his legendary career in the basketball scene.

Three years after his retirement, the five-time NBA champion died in a helicopter crash along with eight other people including Gigi, who is a rising basketball star herself.

The devastating incident also took the lives of mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester; baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa; basketball coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

The group was supposed to be heading to a basketball tournament at Kobe's very own Mamba Academy when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

Bittersweet Easter Without Gigi and Kobe

This is also the first time the Bryant family celebrated Easter Sunday without their beloved father and sister.

The mom-of-four took to Instagram to document their fun-filled day as she shared adorable photos of her three kids.

Little Capri marked her first Easter as she and Bianka opened a giant chocolate egg with the help of their mother.

Following this, Vanessa also posted a photo of her eldest daughter Natalia carrying baby Capri while rocking her Easter-themed outfit.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles