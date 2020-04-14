Double Standards? Fans FURIOUS After Diddy Shuts Down Lizzo's Live Twerk

American rapper Diddy (born as Sean Combs) has joined the growing number of artists using social media to help healthcare workers who are risking their lives during this global pandemic.

On Easter Sunday (April 14), the 50-year-old music producer hosted the "World's Biggest Dance-a-Thon" through an Instagram Live session. The live social media show was part of his effort to raise money to provide for the needs of medical frontliners.

Some of the biggest names in the music industry heeded on Diddy's call to put on their dancing shoes to raise funds, including Jennifer Lopez and his fiance Alex Rodriguez, as well as Lizzo.

More than 50,000 viewers joined the party in their respective homes as Diddy encouraged them to make donations at teamlove.com's COVID-19 relief funds.

But things got a little awkward when the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker joined the dance-a-thon and started grooving on some suggestive moves in front of the camera. In the split-screen livestreaming, Lizzo started twerking while Diddy's sons also danced to the music.

When the "Juice" singer started humping, Diddy rushed in front of the camera and interrupted the dance show by stopping the music,

"Whoa, whoa, whoa!" Diddy shouted. "It's Easter Sunday, let's play something a little more family-friendly."

Lizzo immediately apologized to Diddy and said: "Sorry, sorry, sorry! Let's do something fun."

"Well, don't play that kind of... play something I can bop to," she added.

As the music producer thought of a song that would be appropriate for the occasion, Lizzo suggested playing one of her hit songs called "Juice."

Double Standard

While Lizzo took no offense when Diddy stopped his dance moves, it lookede like the rapper did not mind seeing the same steps from model Draya Michelle -- who also served as one of his guests in the dance-a-thon.

In the middle to the livestream, Draya showed her own booty-poppin' moves, and Diddy even praised her for her dance number.

"You killed that! I think that was one of the top performances," Diddy told Draya.

Viewers immediately noticed Diddy's bias and called out the rapper in the comments section.

"But Lizzo was a 'no' and embarrassed????? Hmmm, I'm a little confused now. We need to keep the same energy- I don't like this," one viewer wrote.

"IF LIZZO CANT DO IT DRAYA CANT DO IT EITHER," another one added.

Diddy's Explanation

Later that day, Diddy cleared the air and took to his Instagram story to explain that he did not stop Lizzo from twerking, but instead interrupted the show to stop the music since there are lots of profane words in the song playing while Lizzo is dancing.

"There's one thing that I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo, when I stopped the music it was 'cause it had a lot of curses in there, not 'cause she was twerking," Diddy clarified.

He added that Lizzo is one of the best twerkers in the world and she is very much allowed to twerk during Easter.

In the end, Diddy encouraged the viewers to stop looking at the negative side of everything and instead focus on the positive outcome of their relief effort.

