Worst Nightmare! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Be ‘Hounded Every Single Day’ By Paparazzi

Long before "Megxit," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a love-hate relationship with the paparazzi and media.

Since news first broke that the former "Suits" actress and Prince Harry were dating, they became the target of the press and were bombarded by enthusiastic photographers.

In less than two years since their royal wedding, things never changed between the ex-royals and how the media scrutinize them.

It was also believed that the media scruinty played a huge role on why the couple has decided to step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

During their announcement, the 35-year-old Duke mentioned that it was not an easy decision, but the media had compromised Meghan's relationship with the public by constantly publishing their negative articles and making her a bad person.

Is Living In L.A Considered A Bad Move?

As the Sussexes settle in with their post-royal life in a secluded compound in California, it is impossible for the couple to avoid the spotlight since the area is considered as a Hollywood hub.

California paparazzi Mark Karloff told The Times UK that the lockdown will not hinder photographers from camping out outside the gated community just to catch a glimpse of the couple and their almost one-year-old son, Archie Harrison.

Karloff also warned Meghan and Harry that they "are going to be hounded every single day, at least for the first few months," by paparazzi and will never "be able to go out without being photographed."

Paparazzi Cashing In With The Sussexes

The 43-year-old paparazzi added that since the ex-royal couple is considered as A-listers, an image of them would go as high as $100,000 for the first exclusive photos.

In a separate report, a British photographer told Yahoo UK that "there are up to a hundred" photographers in L.A. everyday unlike in London which "is only a handful each day."

The photographer -- who chose to hide his identity -- hinted that L.A paparazzi "don't play by the rules" and they consider this as a "fair game" since the couple has 24/7 security while paparazzi are just trying to do their job.

Enough Is Enough

In 2018, Prince Harry slammed the British press for their "racial overtones" against her then-girlfriend. He also asked for her privacy after one paparazzi broke into her house in Toronto when she was still filming for the legal drama series "Suits."

Kensington Palace released a statement saying that Meghan and her family were "subjected to a wave of abuse and harassment."

"The smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments," the official statement said.

After they officially exited the royal family, the couple went under the radar as they built their new charitable organization called "Archewell" which focuses on emotional support groups.

