Kate Beckinsale SHOCKS With PDA Moment With 22-Year-Old Singer [PHOTO]

Kate Beckinsale is back at it again, snatching cradles and once again in the dating game with a younger man.

Based on the PDA-packed photos going rounds on social media, the 46-year-old Hollywood A-lister was spotted getting cozy with a baby-faced musician who is 24 years younger than her. According to TMZ, Kate's new toyboy is Goody Grace, who is just one year older than Kate's 21-year-old daughter Lily Sheen.

In the photos taken on Easter Sunday, the duo was seen enjoying a romantic stroll while holding hands in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.

The "Underworld" actress was looking hot as usual while wearing a white lacey tank top under a grey sweater lazily dangling off her shoulders. Kate paired it with sporty black pants with a neon drawstring and finished her steamy look with an effortless loose bun.

Meanwhile, Grace was sporting an all-black ensemble under a knitted sweater. The duo looked comfortable at each other's company and was even caught exchanging a warm embrace.

Kate and Goody first sparked dating rumors back in January when they were spotted leaving a pre-Grammys party together.

The actress was also spotted leaving flirty comments on the musician's Instagram account from time to time. She would often drop heart emoji comments on Goody's IG posts, which intensified the dating rumors.

But their most recent PDA-filled snaps only proves that the duo is officially in a romantic relationship.

Who Is Goody Grace?

Kate's new baby boy is a musician who hails from the small town of Selkirk in Manitoba. He moved to Los Angeles in 2014 at the age of 17. In 2015, his song "Memories" was subjected to a high-profile remix featuring A$AP Ant and Jessie Rutherford.

In 2018, Goody Grace made his first major-label and released his first album called "Infinite." In a previous interview, Goody said that he combines his love for hip-hop and acoustic guitar into his music to create his signature style.

Last year, Goody had a music collaboration with his so-called heroes and released the song "Scumbag," featuring his favorite band Blink-182.

"Blink-182 is the reason I started playing guitar when I was a kid. Their music helped me through my entire childhood and teenage years, and I couldn't be more honored to have them on a song of mine," Goody said, as reported by OnesToWatch.

Kate Beckinsale's Previous Boy Toys

It is not the first time that the "Serendipity" actress was linked to younger men. When Kate finalized her divorce with Len Wiseman in 2016, she quickly went back into the dating pool and started dating guys almost half of her age.

Kate was first linked to SNL host Pete Davidson after they were seen flirting at a Golden Globes after-party In January 2019. But their romance did not last that long and eventually fell apart in April.

After Pete, Kate was rumored to have a short fling with comedians Matt Rife and Jack Whitehall, but she never really confirmed any of those romance.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles