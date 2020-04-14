'High School Musical' Disney Special Is Coming, To Feature Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and More!

It's time to soar again, and fly again as the cast of the original "High School Musical" is getting back together for an upcoming special for "Disney Family Singalong."

According to Variety, the one-hour special will grace all TV screens on Thursday, April 16, at 8 PM EST and will be broadcasted on ABC. It will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

According to the director Kenny Ortega, he told Deadline, "I wanted to find something I can do to participate, and it was great to be given the call and invited by ABC to join."

Ortega talked about Disney head Bob Iger asking him to participate in the special.

He furthermore added, "It gave me a purpose to get up every morning. I feel really good that we have an opportunity to do something like this - it's good medicine."

With that being said, Ortega then asked the actors and artists from his "HSM" movies and TV series to participate in an exceptional performance of the "High School Musical" anthem, "We're All in This Together."

Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, and the other cast members of the 2006 film - who recently had a Zoom reunion - will be performing.

In a last-minute move, Zac Efron also decided to join the fun with Ortega telling the outlet, "We couldn't reach Zac until late, but when we did, he immediately jumped in."

Most of the stars will be performing the 2006 hit song "We're All in This Together," a phrase that has been a famous motto during the current coronavirus global pandemic.

As per Ortega, "You're hearing those words chanted out - I've been sent videos from doctors, orderlies, nurses and medical professionals in masks and hospital gowns singing 'We're All in This Together' in the hallways of hospitals."

He added that it's nice that everybody's coming together under the lyrics of the song.

Aside from the videos of medical professionals singing the songs, Ortega said that there are also several videos from people all over the world singing the song.

The director thanked the writers of the song, Matthew Gerrard and Robbie Nevil, who now couldn't imagine that the song "has the legs" and has become even more meaningful.

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens, who played Sharpay and Garbiella on the first movie, respectively, have recently posted on TikTok a video of them dancing to the iconic choreography of the song.

Tisdale captioned the video, "If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine, try this. Hopefully, this will brighten your day a little."

Other Stars Joining "Disney Family Singalong"

ABC also announced on Monday that singers like Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Darren Criss, Raven-Symone, Dove Cameron, Josh Groban, and many more.

They join previously announced celebrities, including Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Little Big Town, and more stars.

The TV special will feature a vocal-warm up by Kristin Chenoweth and an introduction by Elle Fanning.

Demi Lovato is set to sing with Bublé for "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella, while Christina Aguilera chose to sing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," a classic from "The Lion King."

Ariana Grande will be singing her rendition of "I Won't Say I'm In Love" from Hercules.

Former "Glee" star Darren Criss will do his best impression of the famous "The Jungle Book" song, "I Wanna Be Like You."

