Markle Sparkle: Meghan, Prince Harry Committed to Compete Against Other Hollywood Stars By Doing This!

If they can't be Britain's future King and Queen, they will be Hollywood's royalty - Relocating to California to start a new life, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would do just about anything to be the star of the crowd.

But before that happens, they need to look their absolute best once the lockdown is over, by then they can finally mingle with their A-list neighbors and stars who just want to get to know them.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Living the Hollywood Life

In an exclusive report by New Idea Australia, their sources revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going ALL OUT in achieving the perfect Hollywood look that would make them look even better than the good-looking Hollywood stars we know.

"Harry and Meghan are both intensely committed to looking their best now they're living this new glamorous lifestyle," said the news portal's source.

This only meant that the couple has intense gym sessions at their Malibu abode, top it off with strict diets and, in Meghan Markle's case, some reported "secret" cosmetic procedures.

The source explained that back in the UK, Meghan and Prince Harry's health and beauty routines weren't that important, but now, the former "Suits" actress knows more than anyone that there's no fine line for mediocrity if they want to become one of the top Hollywood power players.

"She's committed to getting into the shape of her life - and Harry has vowed to do the same."

As per the article, the couple is up at 5 in the morning already hitting the treadmill, and at some point, they're also lifting weights and enjoying their couple time sweating together.

Speaking of Prince Harry's workout routine, according to the insider, the 35-year-old royal is "lifting weights, throwing medicine balls and eating high protein food every few hours in between workouts."

Prince Harry has reportedly been relying on his knowledge and discipline when it came to his body but has also hired a personal trainer to visit each day.

The source explained why the father-of-one wants to get back into shape so much, and that's because he wants to lose the love handles he built while they were in Vancouver Island, Canada.

The prince also reportedly wants to gain 10 kilos but mostly focusing on building muscles and a toned body.

Meghan Markle Sparkle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't only relying on what they eat and their workout routines to achieve their dream physiques.

The same insider spilled to the online publication that Prince Harry isn't happy with his hair, so he resorted to some hair plugs.

Like Prince Harry's older brother Prince William, the former pilot is aware of his bald patch and knows that having less hair isn't really an ideal look especially when you're in the entertainment industry, that's why he is reportedly due for a procedure that will thicken his scalp and take care of the long-term issue.

Since cosmetic surgeries are often frowned upon when you're part of the royal family, Meghan is reportedly happy to be back in America, where the procedure is not taboo.

While Meghan Markle isn't going overboard with plastic surgery, the Duchess is excited to see what other options are there because she's happy to have the freedom to do whatever her heart desires without the royal family always telling her what to do.

Meghan All Chummy with Angelina Jolie

All of these alleged Sussex plans came after reports surfaced that Meghan Markle is looking at Angelina Jolie to mentor her on life after royalty.

In another New Idea report, their source claimed that the Duchess has long wanted to be like Jolie for years.

"Meghan has so much respect for Ange and everything she's achieved on a personal level, as well as professionally."

The admiration isn't just a one-way street, however, since it was also reported that the former "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" actress is keen on building a relationship with the mother-of-one.

"Ange has long hoped for a friend she can relate to in LA, and Meghan represents the best option by a long way."

