Royal Shock: Prince Charles Facing MASSIVE Disappointment With This!

The Prince of Wales has always played the chieftain for the Mey Highlands Games held every year in Caithness. He acts as the judge for many of the sporting events. However, it looks like Prince Charles will have to wait until next year to enjoy the festivities again.

Sporting Event Canceled

The highland games scheduled in August of this year is the latest sporting event to be canceled due to COVID-19. To make things much worse, this year's celebration could have been its 50th anniversary.

Prince Charles, who is still in recovery after contracting the coronavirus, is definitely disappointed by the news. A spokesman for the event said that the committee in charge of the games has decided to cancel the event this year due to the current world health crisis.

"Although the games were not scheduled to take place until August 1, given that our event involves international travel and large crowds, we feel the most responsible decision is to cancel," the spokeman sahred.

The spokesman added that they are deeply saddened by the decision given that it would have been a huge celebration.

"We do so with great sadness, especially given that 2020 is our 50th anniversary year," the spokeman furthered.

However, although they feel sad that they have to cancel the games this year, they are looking at a more positive perspective.

"However, we take heart from the fact that we have already lined up some wonderful new additions for an extra-special Mey Highland Games and we now have an additional year to make the 2021 event the best ever."

Furthermore, the spokesman for the games expressed their gratitude to HRH Prince Charles.

"Thank you to everyone who supports the games and particular warm wishes to our chieftain, HRH Prince Charles, who we are relieved to hear has now recovered from COVID-19."

The games involve a number of different events, including a tug-of-war, wrestling, heavy-weight, and highland dancing. The first Mey Highland Games was held on the 70th birthday of Queen Elizabeth's mother. Since then, it has been held each year.

In Honor Of Royalty

In his speech to open the games in 2019, Prince Charles noted that the name of the games have been taken after the castle that his grandmother bought back in the day. The Mey Highland Games, since then, has become a part of the tradition.

"In her annual visits, she became so incredibly fond of the north Highlands of Scotland and the lovely people who she simply treated as neighbors and friends," Prince Charles said at the time.

At the beginning of the program, HRH Prince Charles said, "It was with the greatest of pride that I followed in the footsteps of my Grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, as Chieftain in 2002, thus continuing the tradition she had started in the early 1970s when these games began."

The cancelation of the Mey Highland Games this year may cause deep sadness to the heir to the throne, but it was the best decision for everyone's safety. Hopefully, the games next year will be bigger and better.

