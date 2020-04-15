Nicki Minaj Divorcing Husband? This Could Be PROOF!

Nicki Minaj got her fans worried when she made several changes in her social media accounts. It left everyone asking: is there trouble in paradise?

No Longer Mrs. Petty?

The 37-year old singer has been very quiet about her husband Kenneth Petty since he was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles. But when Nicki Minaj made several changes on her social media accounts, her fans were too quick to notice.

The "Starships" singer dropped Mrs. Petty from her Instagram and Twitter profiles. Her latest single "Yikes" replaced the name instead.

What could these changes mean? Is Nicki divorcing her husband and leaving him for good?

The last time that Kenneth appeared on Nicki's Instagram was on February 27, 2020. It was taken during their trip to Trinidad where the couple obviously had a great time together. Nicki looked all glammed up with a skimpy sequined bikini costume with blue and purple feathers coming out of the back of the outfit.

She posed for a picture with Kenneth's arm wrapped around her. She knew people had something to say, so she disabled the comments section of her post.

A day before that, Nicki also posted a short clip of her holding his hand while entering the booth of the DJ. In the caption she wrote, "And I love you. Anyone with an issue can kindly suck a d**k w|2 b*lls on the side." Again, the comment section of the post was disabled.

Since his arrest, Nicki has not posted anything on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. She has not done an episode of her podcast "Queen Radio" as well.

It seems Petty's arrest really got to her this time. However, Nicki has not confirmed nor denied the split.

However, her silence has made her fans wonder if Nicki and her childhood sweetheart has finally put an end to their love affair. Did his arrest put an end to their brief marriage?

A Twitter user named AJ wrote, "Streets are saying that Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty broke up."

Another fan by the name Saanharris asked, "Wait why they saying Nicki and Kenny split and she changed her name from Mrs.petty on Twitter...what's tea Nicki?"

Another fan named Tony has remained hopeful for the best though, "Pray everything works out for beautiful queen of rap NICKI MINAJ and her husband."

In contrast, a fan named Zerrick wrote: "Thank God! He was ruining her brand, she had to drop him or forget about continuing her career. Run and don't look back @NICKIMINAJ."

Registered Sex Offender

Kenneth Petty made it to headlines a few weeks back when he was arrested in Los Angeles, California. He was accused of failing to register as a sex offender when he entered the California jurisdiction. On March 4, he appeared before the federal court and denied all accusations.

However, the court has agreed to his temporary freedom but imposed a few things for monitoring. First, he was asked to wear an ankle monitor to keep him within the Southern California area. He also had to surrender his passport and live within the limitations of a curfew.

Petty was also banned from using drugs of any kind, including legal marijuana. After all these, his mugshot was taken by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty surprised everyone when they announced their marriage in a secret ceremony in October of 2019. Their silence has brought speculations about their union. Will there be a secret divorce happening soon? Only time can tell.

