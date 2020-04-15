Duchess Sabotaged? Meghan Markle's Royal Training Set Her Up to Fail

In 2018, Meghan Markle settled into her new role as the Duchess of Sussex by receiving royal lessons from Queen Elizabeth II's top staff, Samantha Cohen.

The former actress' experience of preparing was really different from her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle's Intense Royal Training

According to People Magazine, her training went on for six months. The publication made it seem like that Meghan's royal training was like a "Princess Diaries" in real life.

The Daily Mail reported then that Meghan was going to be taught the proper royal etiquette, such as how to behave at state affairs and events.

TMZ also revealed that Prince Harry had been giving his wife lessons on some of the more critical royal rules, including how to address essential members of the royal family and how and to whom to curtsy.

Aside from those, Meghan also trained high-level training scenarios, which included a kidnap training. She even learned about everything that has something to do with being a British citizen and becoming familiar with British sensibilities.

Although Meghan Markle took on a new set of responsibilities and rules in her then-senior role, learning about how royalty lives might not just be for her, after all, she did step down as a senior member of the royal family with her husband.

Or perhaps it was just an information overload- that her training and her then-new life wasn't what she quite expected.

In a report by The Guardian, Meghan Markle reportedly didn't understand that she had to work hard after joining the royal family.

According to Lady Glenconner, Princess Margaret's former lady-in-waiting, the former "Suits" star had the wrong expectations about a royal life.

"I think she thought she could drive around in a golden coach. But it's actually quite boring. Princess Margaret did so much charity work, and without any photographers, unlike the Princess of Wales."

The former royal aide calls herself a "staunch royalist," which means she's more into traditional branches than modern ones.

Kate Middleton's Royal Training

The timing and preparation of joining the royal family, however, was different for Kate Middleton.

She and her now-husband Prince William started dating when they were only teenagers, and Kate met with the entire royal family to understand from the very beginning that it's going to be a tough role being the future King's wife.

When people at the palace realized that Prince William was serious about Kate back then, her royal training started intensely.

As Marie Claire previously reported, royal biographer Katie Nicholl revealed that Kate was advised to watch footage of the late Princess of Wales in order to learn how to deal with paparazzi who are known to be aggressive just to capture their pics.

However, "There was a concerted effort not to allow Kate to be exposed to the same ruthless treatment," said the expert.

Kate's media training was a way to ensure that the Duchess of Cambridge wouldn't undergo the same treatment as Princess Diana, which later helped her understand what exactly she was getting into as a high-ranking member of the British royal family.

Perhaps if Meghan Markle waited a little longer and became invested in actually being a royal, she wouldn't be facing harsh media attention.

