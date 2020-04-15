Meghan Markle Only Wants the Tiara, Not the 'Unglamorous' Parts of Being Duchess

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle stunned the entire world after announcing in January that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple had to negotiate and navigate their plans once Megxit took effect during their last remaining months as royals.

However, the big question was clear - what drove Meghan Markle to break free from the House of Windsor?

According to London-based writer and royal commentator Ashley Pearson, the former "Suits" actress may have no idea how unglamorous it is to be a royal family member.

And as per the writer, Meghan reportedly claimed to say "no way" upon learning that she was going to be a civil servant in a tiara.

The Duchess was also known to be politically driven before joining the Firm, that she was once very vocal of her hatred for the then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Meghan was a keen advocate for addressing climate change and supporting women's rights. However, writer Tom McTague pointed out that these advocacies as a royal are still linked to politics.

The couple claimed that they want to have progressive roles, but seemingly without the controversy and criticism that comes from taking a stance on issues of public debate.

McTague revealed, "At heart, it's unclear whether Harry and Meghan realize being progressive is not an apolitical act. Climate change, even mental health, is not apolitical. These issues which the couple has voiced their opinion on coming with real, important, and political questions attached."

Last month, it was reported that Meghan Markle may have thought that she will live happily ever after fairytale after her royal wedding to Prince Harry. However, she suddenly reportedly realized that being part of Britain's famous family isn't what she expected.

"Saturday Night Live" actor Dave Spade revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson" that he believes Meghan easily got swept off her feet like a dream.

"She goes over to England, and she has this crazy wedding, and she's literally royalty, but then it gets a little mundane and then she's like, 'Let's head back to LA.' I think the fun part was over, and now she's sort of a little bored."

Royal life might not be for Meghan Markle as royal editor Omid Scobie revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was disappointed since she gave up her career and experience to be part of Britain's monarchy.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, is finding life a bit challenging after moving to Los Angeles early this month.

Aside from giving up his royal title, he's also forced to give up two of his royal traditions, which includes hunting and shooting animals.

As per the couple's close friend Dr. Jane Goodall, Meghan made her husband stop because she's an animal welfare activist.

Since their bombshell announcement, some experts claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to follow in the footsteps of leaders such as Barack Obama and Michele Obama.

The couple is currently running the Obama Foundation and has been open to declare their political views and have used their celebrity status to support causes they believe in.

