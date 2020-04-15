Nicki Minaj 'Business As Usual' Even If She Drops the Biggest Divorce Hint Ever

Who got divorced? Nicki Minaj is "business as usual" as if she did not drop the biggest "divorce" hint ever, at least based on the presumptions of her fans.

Nicki Minaj, after going silent for a while on her social media pages when the criminal case of Kenneth Petty went public, is back. She did not post anything to give detail on what she is presently doing or how she is in general but did something that eagle-eyed fans are quick to pick up on.

She changed all her social media handles to "Mrs. Petty" when she got married back in October - a really sweet gesture if one would think about it. However, this time, she changed all these. On Instagram, she changed it to "Barbie" while on Twitter, she changed it "Yikes." Did she and Petty break up? Did she hint divorce?

For her concerned fans, this is a definite yes. Otherwise, they would not start talking about the change and asking if she's alright. However, they could be wrong, if the sources close to Minaj can be trusted on their report.

According to them, the rapper is doing just fine and "still with her man." Speaking with Page Six, one source revealed, "It's just business as usual for her highness as she prepares to release new music."

That's good to know but unless fans see photos or appearances of them together, there would be some level of suspicion.

One person who might be unconcerned with the change and even be gleeful about it could be Wendy Williams though. Last month, she gave a scathing comment on the union between the rapper and Kenneth Petty - a "molester," she said.

"You should've never married him," Williams said, "because now you've ruined everything about what your brand could be, again. You're never gonna stand a chance when you're with a man who pulls a knife at rape point ... a molester ... a registered sex offender. You're never going to stand a chance with John Q. Public. Because there's only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives, and that's murder. By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter."

Petty has several crimes under his name, unfortunately. He was convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl back in 1995, and had pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter back in 2006. He already served his sentence - 7 years out of the 10 provided, but was recently arrested. Barely a month after his trip with Minaj to Trinidad, where the two were quite happy, he was arrested for not registering as a sex offender in California. He pleaded not guilty though, and is presently being punished by the Court.

He has to wear an ankle monitor at all times, observe a curfew, give up his passport, and cannot travel.

Ever since the case broke, Minaj has not spoken up. She just went silent and did not even bother putting up a fight against the mean comments of Williams. The fact that she is suddenly resurrected in her social media pages - even if it is just some name changes - is enough for her fans to make some assumptions.

