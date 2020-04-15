Jennifer Lopez Wedding: J.Lo's BIG Plan With Alex Rodriguez, Revealed!

The coronavirus pandemic might put everything on hold at the moment, but no quarantine or lockdown could stop power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez from having their happily ever after.

Just like the rest of the world, the much-awaited wedding of the most-loved Hollywood couple was also postponed. But the partners, who has been engaged for more than a year now, are still eager to exchange "I do's" as soon as the world health crisis is over.

A source told US Weekly that the 50-year-old pop icon and 44-year-old baseball superstar were supposed to tie the knot in a romantic Italian setting this summer. However, it was put on hold due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in both Italy and the United States.

"It was all planned out and paid for," the insider said.

"They obviously had to postpone it due to coronavirus, but J.Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal."

While an intimate home wedding can be easily arranged during these challenging times, the source said that the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker wants to pursue the ceremony together with their family and friends.

"She wants to marry him and celebrate their love in front of her family and close friends."

How Coronavirus Affected Lopez-Rodriguez Nuptials

In a recent virtual interview with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at-home edition, J.Lo opened up how the global health crisis messed up the much-anticipated wedding of the year.

Ellen said that the whole pandemic horrors have surely affected J.Lo and A.Rod's wedding and implied that the couple could be walking down the aisle "any day now."

"Any day now?" J.Lo responded with a laugh. "Actually, it did affect it a little bit. So, we will see what happens now."

The "Hustlers" actress explained that just like the rest of the world, everything was also put on hold for them so the wedding plans are now like floating in the air.

"Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world," J.Lo said.

"So, again, it's something we're just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out."

The 62-year-old talk show host suggested J.Lo and A.Rod could have a "TikTok Wedding" since they have been sharing fun clips on the video-sharing app. But the performer was reluctant to the idea.

Coronavirus-Postponed Wedding

J.Lo and A.Rod are not the only soon-to-wed love birds affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The pregnant Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom also had to delay their April wedding.

The same goes for Dennis Quaid and fiance Laura Savoie who were supposed to have their wedding ceremony at Kauai, Hawaii this month.

Even royal weddings were affected by this pandemic as Princess Beatrice and her Italian businessman fiance also had to delay their May 29 wedding until next year.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles