Isolated & Disconnected? Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich Separated For Real

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are currently self-isolating like everyone else due to the coronavirus pandemic. Interestingly though, they are doing so while apart from each other.

Unconventional Marriage

Before the coronavirus pandemic began, rumors about the impending divorce of model and host Julianne Hough and former NHL player Brooks Laich were the talk of the town.

Now, while everyone wishes to be in quarantine with their loved ones, it seems the couple have a different idea of self-isolation.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple are not living together under one roof during the world health crisis. However, the same source emphasized that the couple still speaks to each other all the time. They are both abiding by the social distancing rules set in place by the government.

"They are still together, but just not quarantined in the same place. Their relationship has always been like this, though - they like to do their own thing," the source explained

Julianne Hough is currently in quarantine in the couple's home in Los Angeles. Laich, on the other hand, is enjoying the simple life in nature.

"Nature makes him happy," the source added.

Brooks Laich confirmed information that he is currently in Idaho through his Instagram stories. He has been posting photos of his snowy location in the woods while spending time with Koda, the couple's husky dog.

And while others may see their set-up somewhat unconventional, it is what works best for them.

"Their marriage is not perfect, but they continue to work on it," the source said. "Brooks is coming back to Los Angeles as soon as the travel ban has been lifted."

Adjusting On Her Own

Last week, Hough took it to social media to express her feelings about the changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. The host admitted that she is having a hard time making major life adjustments amid the world health crisis.

"Feeling my internal fire raging with my deep and raw emotions this week...That combination has made for one wild ride," Hough wrote on her Instagram.

"There have been some super intense highs and then the pendulum must swing to the intense lows...Staying true to the path and gradually settling in."

The star added that she is trying to use this time to find herself and make sense of her life.

"Giving myself permission to take the space and time to find my way back to the middle - The Space Between! #kreatingkinrgy," she added, referencing to KINRGY, her danced-based fitness program.

While the two may be apart at this time, the couple seems to be trying to figure things out to save their marriage.

"The rough time they had during the holidays had pushed them to the limits, but they refused to give up on their marriage, Brooks especially so," the source said.

In an interview with "Extra" via Facetime, Hough briefly talked about their marriage when asked about her opinion about the impending baby boom during the outbreak.

"I knew you had to ask ... I think the best part about this ... this is gonna be a time for a lot of healing, whether it's personally, in relationships and friendships and families," she said.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles