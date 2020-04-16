Blac Chyna DESPERATELY Charging Fans For FaceTime, Follow Back!

People from all parts of the world are experiencing a challenging time at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Work and businesses were put on hold, which means earnings are also deferred. Well, it looks like desperate times call for extreme measures for model and entrepreneur Blac Chyna, who is doing drastic measures to keep her cash flow.

Just recently, Twitter users blasted the 31-year-old personality's money-making venture and called it a major rip-off. Apparently, the estranged fiance of Rob Kardashian is charging fans a huge amount of money in exchange for some ridiculous "fan privilege."

Through her online shop lashedcosmetics.com, Blac Chyna is now selling a $950 worth of FaceTime call with a fan and another $250 for the model to give a fan a follow back on Instagram.

While some die-hard fand see this as an opportunity to be up close and personal with Blac Chyna, others see it as a major rip-off and desperate measure for the model to earn money.

"Would rather buy a sandwich for $950," one Twitter user wrote.

"Imagine f-king up your credit score cause you didn't finish your payments for a Blac Chyna facetime," another one added.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that it is not a good time to offer inappropriate purchases during challenging times like this.

"No offense, Chyna sis, but we are in a pandemic, and we have better things to spend our money on, especially when it's limited as if we are spending that much if we weren't in a pandemic," one fan commented.

Helping Other People Smile?

While Blac Chyna's unusual offer may sound like an opportunistic move to some, her representative came to her rescue and explained the model's purpose of selling a FaceTime call and Instagram follow back opportunity.

Her rep explained that Blac Chyna sees it as an opportunity to put a smile on people's faces by granting a virtual one-on-one interaction.

"Yes, Blac Chyna is connecting more directly and creatively with her fans via FaceTime and Instagram follow backs during the Covid-19 pandemic!," Blac Chyna's rep told Hollywood Life.

"Like the true entrepreneur she is, Chyna is adapting to current realities and trying to bring more fun and joy to quarantine life," her statement continued.

The rep explained that the entrepreneur's move is "born out of economic necessity" since she is not getting any child support from her ex Rob, whom she shared her 3-year-old daughter Dream, as well as Tyga who is the father of her 7-year-old son King Cairo.

Chyna's rep also discussed the ongoing custody battle Rob and Chyna have for Dream. She said that the model would continuously fight for her daughter and prove that she is an unfit mother.

Another Backlash

The mother-of-two received yet another backlash from internet users for shamelessly promoting a blunt store while she is in the middle of a custody battle.

On Wednesday, Chyna posted a video clip on Instagram showing what goes inside a glass blunt and tagged the store where she got it from. Fans pointed out that the clip will surely not make Chyna look good in court.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles