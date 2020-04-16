Bye, Hater! Kylie Jenner Hit Back At Troll Who Said She Looked Better Before Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner, the world's youngest billionaire, took a minute of her time last night to fire back at an online troll who insulted her body on Instagram.

Who knew that she was also lurking the posts on the Instagram fan account, @kylinesnapchat?

They uploaded a picture of Kylie from a couple of years ago and captioned it, "Throwback to Kylie at the Sugar Factory opening in Las Vegas three years ago."

In the picture, the makeup mogul wore a stripe-patterned figure-hugging tube dress, slightly bending down to a baby so somebody could take their picture together. Her signature brunette locks were also seen.

While a few commenters praised her then-looks and her body that looked like a teenager, "Wow, she's so skinny here," another user said that "she was better" way before.

Kylie Jenner then went ahead and hopped into the Instagram comments to shut down the conversation, saying, "I birthed a baby."

When her comment went viral, a lot of social media users thought that it was a sad example of what celebrities have to deal with.

One person wrote that though it's all fun and games when you think out of millions of likes and comments, celebrities will notice the mean ones and comment on them.

Another commenter said, "It's no wonder people go and get surgery."

The youngest of the Kar-Jenner clan has notoriously been showing off her curvier figure on different social media websites, until after her post-pregnancy body.

When Stormi Webster was born, the YouTube star spoke openly about the insecurities she had on her body after giving birth in an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

"Nothing in my closet fits me. I'm getting rid of stuff that I just feel like is never going to fit me," Kylie said, and added that she's sure she won't fit into a size 25 jeans ever again.

Aside from that, the reality star picked on her hips, saying that they have "spread" and knew that some people aren't going to understand why she looked that way.

Big Sis Advice

"I will tell you this," said Kim Kardashian West, "Just wear two pairs of shape-wear and get out of the house."

The older sister advised that Kylie needed to get out of the house and just "roll with it," adding that she should be confident and do stuff that would make her feel good about herself.

That same year, the mother-of-one revealed that she gained a total of forty pounds during her pregnancy in a now-deleted question-and-answer time with her fans.

It wasn't long before the Lip Kit queen started posting photos showing off her body again, a month later, post-pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner showed off her post-baby body toned physique in a bikini, which she uploaded on her Instagram.

According to People Magazine, Kylie was determined to get back into shape because she really wanted to be a "hot young mom."

As per their insider, "Kylie is already starting to work out. She's focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi."

