Michael Buble A Victim? Rep Slams 'Failed Cyberbullying' Over Controversial Video

After Michael Buble's recent controversial clip went viral, his representative defended his name and said that he is a victim of "failed cyberbullying".

In the latest Instagram live of Michael and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, the 44-year-old "Haven't Met You Yet" singer allegedly displayed abusive behavior toward the actress by pushing and elbowing her.

His actions sparked concern among their fans and viewers. However, Michael's representative argued that the alleged "rough manner" is not something to worry about.

The singer's rep sent a statement to E! News, saying: "Anyone who watches them on Facebook live every day can see that this is a beautiful partnership filled with love."

Just like what the "Los que aman odian" actress said in defense of Michael, the rep uttered that the accusations were "a failed effort of cyberbullying" not only against the "Save The Last Dance For Me" singer but also to his wife.

The rep's revelation came after Luisana released two Instagram updates to address the controversy.

On Sunday (April 12), she wrote in Spanish a lengthy message and questioned why people needed to throw malicious comments and criticisms at them "without knowing anything" about their family.

It was then followed by another post later that day, saying that people are taking advantage of the pandemic to ruin their names.

Not The First Time

Although they made it clear that Michael's actions were nothing serious, netizens were still not convinced -- most especially when the singer has done it multiple times in the past.

In one of their Instagram Live videos, the singer held the camera and said, "Honestly, I can't wait till you get to see the divorce on this. Cause honestly, I'm telling you right now, if you think this is an act, it's not an act. My God."

In the same video they recorded last March, Michael also scolded Luisana for being late to film. He also told her in one of their IG lives that he is going to kill her.

Even though Michael's words were truly alarming, the Argentine actress stood by him and assured that she is fine and that she loves her husband so much.

"[I] come out every day with my husband to try to do [Instagram] lives to bring some happiness, entertainment, longing, and we have to put up with, hear and see what people with ill intentions are posting without knowing anything about our family," Luisana shared in defense of Buble.

She also stated that she would choose Michael over and over again since she knows who he really is.

Fans Not Convinced?

Michael is still not safe from getting lambasted online, as a lot of netizens are calling him out until now for being "abusive" toward his wife.

One fan said, "Thanks to Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato going live pretty often on insta, we have discovered he's actually pretty toxic and kind of violent. Jesus Christ."

"If Michael Buble wanted the world to believe he isn't abusive then maybe don't stare down your wife while standing an inch apart while she says it," another netizen wrote.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles