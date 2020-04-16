Coronavirus: Blake Lively Turns Into A Memer For Perfect COVID-19 PSA

If there is one major influence the coronavirus pandemic has brought people, that is to remain online for 24/7. Since there is nothing left to do, people are glued on their social media accounts scrolling on the latest news, friends' quarantine food, TikTok videos, and of course, coronavirus-related memes.

Despite the health crisis that the world is facing, people still find humor in the most depressing times of their lives.

Speaking of memes, if you have been on social media since the quarantine began, you've probably come across some hilarious memes that could somehow ease your anxiety during this challenging period. One of the latest memes going rounds on Twitter right now is inspired by the iconic teen drama series "Gossip Girl."

The Gossip Girl meme features the two OG teen queens Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) as if talking to one another. The twist is basically rearranging the letters in the show's name to spell out as something else, responding to a question.

Check out the samples below:

Yeah, we know it's pretty dumb, but admit it, it's funny!

Surprisingly, the meme reached Serene van der Woodsen herself, and it looks like she found it funny as well.

The 32-year-old actress was cool enough to join the fun and made her version of the meme as well. But instead of doing something hilarious, Blake Lively took it as an opportunity to turn the meme into an informative coronavirus public service announcement.

On Wednesday, Blake took to Instagram to post her own version of the meme. The mother-of-two put a caption under Serena's picture, which said: "What should I wear to the supermarket?"

"Gloves girl," Blake wrote below Blair's photo.

*slow clap* Brilliant and funny at the same time! Nice one, Blake!

COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Apart from creating an informative meme, Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are also very much involved in helping the world battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the power couple announced that they would be donating a whopping $1 million to two separate food bank charities in the U.S. and Canada to help those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole," Reynolds wrote on Instagram alongside a text photo expressing their own intent to help.

The 43-year-old actor acknowledged the fact that coronavirus "brutally impacted" elderly and low-income families, which was why he and Blake decided to share their fortune to those in need.

"Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help," the statement read.

The "6 Underground" actor also took the opportunity to send encouraging words to his Instagram followers.

"Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy," he added.

But in true Ryan Reynolds fashion, he could not help but add his own humor to the announcement and poked fun at his fellow celebrity.

"Call someone who's isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman's number is 1-555-(sad emoji)-HUGH) Reynolds said.

