'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman Sparks Health Scare With THIS!

A different Chadwick Boseman a.k.a "King T'Challa" surprised his 7.3 million Instagram followers with a shocking transformation.

In his recent post, it showed the 42-year-old actor in a notably skinnier physique as compared to his Marvel Cinematic Universe days -- when he was sporting a muscular shape in his role as an Avenger.

Right after Boseman filmed his titular role in "Black Panther," he spent constant training in martial arts for over a year, with MCU deciding to shoot "Infinity War" and "Endgame" back-to-back. With that said, he was able to gain an admirable body.

However, such body is gone.

Wakanda Not Forever

Donning a cap and a sweatshirt, Boseman took to Instagram to promote the Jackie Robinson-inspired Operation 42 to help communities suffering from COVID-19.

He used his platform to spread awareness about the ongoing health crisis that is also affecting African-American communities.

"I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country, and we know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help. Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull's #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American communities who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic," he wrote in the caption of the video..

However, instead of acknowledging his heartfelt post, fans were left concerned his dramatic weight loss.

One user wrote: "T'Challa, you need to eat more Jollof oh," while another one commented: "Praying for your healing. It looks like cancer."

A third user the clarified the position of fans and responded: "I think people are asking out of concern not to be negative."

Actors Undergoing Film Transformations

Some fans, on the other hand, speculated that the transformation was for a movie.

Several Hollywood stars were forced to undergo an extreme change in their appearance to fit for a certain role.

This includes Christian Bale, who lost 63 pounds to play the role of an insomniac machine worker Trevor Reznik in the 2004 movie "The Machinist."

Oscar-winner Tom Hanks had to grow a beard and lose a lot of weight for his "Cast Away" film.

Actress Natalie Portman was forced to look excessively thin for her role as a ballet dancer in "Black Swan."

As for Boseman, the "Get on Up" actor lost a lot of weight for Spike Lee's latest project "Da 5 Bloods."

The upcoming epic war drama film follows four Vietnam War veterans returning to the jungle in an attempt to find the remains of their fallen squad leader and a buried treasure.

2020 must be a jam-packed year for the South Carolina-born actor, as he is also set to star in another movie adaptation of the play "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" for Netflix.

Based on the award-winning play by August Wilson, the drama film will be directed by George Wolfe and will star Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis.

Produced by Denzel Washington, the movie depicts the tension between "Queen of the Blues" Ma Rainey, her bandmates, producer, and agent, while recording an album in 1927.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles