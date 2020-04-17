Ready To Be King? Prince William Imitates Prince Charles' Historic Move

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially exited the royal family, the remaining senior royals were expected to step up to fill in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's role.

Experts believe that royal watchers will see more public engagements from Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleon, as well as Princess Anne and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Prince William Preparing To Be The King?

Furthermore, with the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the U.K. which resulted in the whole nation in strict lockdown, royals have found a way to continue fulfilling their duties even while on stay-at-home orders.

Prince Willam is stepping up his A-game and has been eminently visible amid the coronavirus crisis.

The royal couple used their social media platform to show their "considerable responsibility" to boost morale among their fellow Brits during this devastating situation.

Following this, the 37-year-old future king recently launched an emergency NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham which was built in just eight days at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

Prince William virtually opened the facility which will cater to COVID-19 patients in the U.K.

In the video, the royal paid tribute to frontline workers for their "selfless commitment" in public service that "has touched the hearts of the entire nation."

"The building you are standing in is yet another example of how people across the country have risen to this unprecedented challenge. The Nightingale hospitals will rightly go down as landmarks in the history of the NHS," Prince William added.

He also acknowledged the hard work of NHS staff, armed forces, local government and private sectors for achieving this success in just a short span of time.

It was reported that the construction was collectively built by over 400 civilian contractors, 500 clinical staff and military personnel.

The newly opened health facility has the current capacity of 500 beds and can be increased to 1,500.

First Royal To Virtually Open A Facility

Earlier this month, the Prince of Wales also unveiled London's first field hospital for coronavirus patients.

In less than two weeks, a convention hall was converted to a health facility with a capacity of 4,000 beds.

Prince Charles was said to be the first royal to remotely open a facility.

"I was enormously touched to have been asked to open the Nightingale Hospital as part of mass mobilization to withstand the coronavirus crisis. It is, without doubt, a spectacular and almost unbelievable feat of work in every sense-from its speed of construction in just nine days as we've heard to its size and the skills of those who have created it," he mentioned in his virtual address while he was at his Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

This came weeks after the heir to the throne was tested positive for coronavirus after showing mild symptoms of the dreaded virus.

Fortunately, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall was tested negative from COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus What?! Kim Kardashian Makes FILTHY Revelation Amid Crisis!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles